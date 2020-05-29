As Used Gloves and Masks Pile Up, Cities Seek Solutions

With many cities and countries mandating or recommending the use of gloves and face masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, proper disposal of such protective gear has become a growing concern. Social media has become littered with pictures of discarded plastic gloves and disposable face masks tossed carelessly on the ground in grocery store parking lots, floating in waterways, and cluttering hiking trails.

In March, Hong Kong was already grappling with a surge in mask pollution; one environmentalist told Reuters about a visit to an uninhabited beach where he found 70 masks on a 300-foot stretch of beach. In Antibes, environmental organizations are finding masks and gloves on the seabed of the Mediterranean. And across the United States, public health departments have had to issue advisories against throwing masks and gloves on the streets.

One Stop & Shop employee in Attleboro, Massachusetts, responded to one such Facebook post from her city’s mayor noting that she’s also found used gloves inside the grocery store and on produce displays, reports the Washington Post.

Not only does this potentially contaminated trash pose a health hazard to the underpaid sanitation workers and grocery store employees who clean it up, but like all garbage, it also could end up washing into the ocean, where it’ll either get eaten by marine animals or break down into dangerous microplastics.