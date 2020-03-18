United States and Canada Will Close Border to Nonessential Travel

A few exemptions will be allowed, since completely closing the border would cause severe damage to both the highly integrated U.S. and Canadian economies.

This is a developing story. For up-to-date information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. The United States and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday as the two nations work to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Both countries are eager to choke off the spread of the virus but also maintain their vital economic relationship. Canada relies on the United States for 75 percent of its exports. Trump made the announcement on Twitter, saying the decision would not affect the flow of trade between the countries. “We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted. Truck drivers and Canadian snowbirds, who live in the United States for part of the year and are returning to Canada, are among those expected to get an exemption. Completely closing the border would cause severe economic damage to both the United States and Canada as the two economies are integrated. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the United States, and 98 percent of its oil exports go to the United States. About 18 percent of American exports go to Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he would close the country’s borders to anyone not a citizen, an American, or a permanent resident, and even then they must self-isolate for 14 days on arrival. Trudeau said the exemption for Americans, despite the rapid rise of cases in the United States, was due to “the level of integration of our two economies.” For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. The United States has seen about 6,500 coronavirus cases and more than 110 deaths while Canada has seen about 600 cases and 8 deaths. Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the border is vital to the daily life of people on both sides. “Nearly 200,000 people cross that border every day, and that border and that traffic that goes across that border is literally a lifeline for both the Canadians and the Americans on both sides of that border,” Freeland said. “We get our groceries thanks to truckers who drive back and forth across that border,” she said. “Very urgently needed medical supplies and medicines go back and forth across that border. And essential workers go back and forth across that border every day. So it is a unique relationship for Canada, and it’s important for us in handling our situation on the border to be sure that we act to get things right.”

