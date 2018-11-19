Urban Foraging: An Excellent (and Totally Legal) Way to Get a Taste of a City

Courtesy of Shutterstock.com
By Matt Jancer
Nov 19, 2018
Courtesy of Shutterstock.com
In most public spaces, wild-grown fruits and berries are there for the picking.
Yes, you can—and should—pluck and eat the sugar bananas you find near Sydney’s harbor or the pomegranates in the Jerusalem’s public squares. Here, a guide to city foraging and a few places to try your hand.
Article continues below advertisement
Biting into a luscious, juicy, locally grown piece of fruit is an experience to savor in any city. But you don’t always have to find a farmers’ market to do so. Fruit trees and bushes thrive somewhat miraculously in the cement and tar of the world’s cities, and when they stand in public spaces, it’s often legal to pick yourself a snack. The problem until recently was that you had to know what you were looking for and be lucky enough stumble upon it or be acquainted with a foraging-savvy local who’d show you the way. Now, travelers who discover fruit, nuts, tea, and vegetables in their urban explorations are reporting these foraging locations to online databases, such as Falling Fruit, so that everyone can find them.
“Our goal has always been to focus on cities, specifically,” says Ethan Welty, one of Falling Fruit’s co-founders, “because they are completely human, constructed environments. Almost every one of those trees was put in place because of a human decision. The benefit is that we’re not dealing with ecologically sensitive populations [of plants].” Wild produce in delicate natural areas is left to grow unmolested, and instead people can focus their foraging efforts on more easily accessible urban produce.
There’s no particular characteristic that makes one city better or worse for foraging, says Welty. You just have to take the plunge, travel there, and search around. Here, a few large, well-developed cities with enticing culturally or historically significant eats that you can forage thanks to an abundance of user-uploaded foraging locations.
View this post on Instagram
Picking blueberries and lingonberries!| #blåbär #lingon #blueberries#lingonberries #forest #sweden @ Norrtälje . . . . #August #visitsweden #newgeneration #itsgreatoutthere #beactive #outdoorlife #nature
A post shared by Kiki Giannakidou (@kiki.giannakidou) on Oct 27, 2018 at 6:06am PDT
Article continues below advertisement
Lingonberries are a staple crop in all the northern European countries and are used in savory and sweet dishes alike. Tart when eaten alone, lingonberries are more often turned into sugar-loaded preserves and spread on toast or crepes or boiled down into sauces and slathered over meat dishes. You’ll have to travel beyond Uppsala’s downtown to find wild lingonberries, but that’s fitting in a country where citizens pride themselves on their strong connection to nature and penchant for periodic escapes from the city. Your search will bring you to the primeval landscape of Fibysjön Lake. If you’re dead-set on eating lingonberries raw, as a few people like, go forage some sugar first to scatter over them.
Sugar bananas (which, outside of Australia, are often called Lady Finger bananas) are plump, chubby little things and are smaller and sweeter than the full-size Cavendish type you see at most grocery stores around the world. While the Cavendish are popular in Australia too, the native sugar bananas are just as easy to find on shelves. But pick yourself a fresh one near the waterfront of northern Sydney, where you can walk a block away to snack on your native-Australian treat as you look upon famous Sydney Harbor.Athens, Greece
Seville oranges, also known as bitter oranges or sour oranges, grow along city streets throughout southern Europe, where the climate is friendly to citrus. But Athens takes the prize for the sheer number of them. Long swaths of these orange trees grow as ornamentation in public spaces, and their fragrance fills the city air. Though they look like ordinary oranges, bitter oranges are, well, bitter, so you won’t want to rip one down from a limb and chomp into it; they’re the best type of orange to take home and turn into marmalade.
The national fruit of the Philippines, mangoes grow all over the capital city. The variety you want to seek out here is the Carabao, also called the Philippine mango or the Manila mango. Rather than the red-skinned mangoes you’re likely to see at most grocery stores in the United States, the Manila mango is a vibrant yellow when ripe. It’s the sweetest type of mango, and people who profess a favorite usually name the Carabao.
Article continues below advertisement
Mirabelle plums grow wild in yards and hang over sidewalks all across Europe, but no one weaves them into their cultural identity—or their brandy, cakes, pies, and preserves—like the French. France holds an annual Mirabelle plum festival every year that attracts 80,000 visitors, and Lorraine’s tourism board brags about the number of local tour operators that appear with every growing season. Tiny, deep red, or dark yellow, the Mirabelle is very sweet, and its taste is often described as exotic or honey-like. Eat ’em along the residential streets where you find them in Paris, because they’re hard to find outside Europe and almost impossible to find in the United States.
View this post on Instagram
According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama is believed to have survived on jamun during his exile! ⠀ ⠀ For more on this fruit, follow the link in bio or log on to www.foodlovers.in.⠀ ⠀ #jamun #monsoon #seasonal #fruit #indianblackberry #javaplum #trivia #foodloverstv
A post shared by Food Lovers (@foodloversindia) on Aug 2, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT
Native to the Indian subcontinent, the little oblong Java plums that grow on jabul trees (also called jamun trees) have a sharp, astringent flavor. Some people sprinkle them with salt to cut the acidity, but they’re also widely enjoyed without it. They’re so beloved, they’re almost the state symbol. You won’t have to go far in New Delhi to find a Java plum tree; they pockmark the old city’s center. Avoid the lime-green plums, which are unripe. As they ripen, Java plums shift through various shades of red, from the light red of a McIntosh apple to the ruby of a Red Delicious. Finally, when they are as dark red as a black cherry, they’re ready for plucking and eating.
From Greece to China, and especially in the Middle East, ancient civilizations wrote about pomegranates. The Jews called them gateways to God, the Babylonians associated them with immortality, and the Chinese believed they improved fertility. For those who haven’t had one, a pomegranate is filled with lots of edible seeds, each of which is surrounded by a translucent red juice sac. It’s the perfect thing to quench your thirst in a hot desert country. In Jerusalem, head to the old, well-preserved neighborhoods of Katamon and Musrara to pluck one down just as an ancient traveler may have done, and give it a good whack on something hard, like a fence, to split it open. A single pomegranate is enough to last you a while, so just take the one.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy