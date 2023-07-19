United Just Added These New Nonstop Flights to Asia

As demand for travel to Asia surges, United Airlines is capitalizing on travelers’ renewed interest in the region. The Chicago-based airline on Tuesday announced plans for three new or returning routes between the United States and the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Japan as part of a larger plan to continue to beef up its international flight map.

With the added routes, United now offers flights to more destinations in the Pacific than the other U.S. airlines combined, according to Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances.

Here are United’s new and resumed routes to Asia:



Los Angeles to Hong Kong , starting October 28, on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The airline already flies from San Francisco to Hong Kong, but the Los Angeles route is new for United.

, starting October 28, on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The airline already flies from San Francisco to Hong Kong, but the Los Angeles route is new for United. Los Angeles to Tokyo Narita , starting October 28 on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. United last flew the route prepandemic.

, starting October 28 on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. United last flew the route prepandemic. San Francisco to Manila, Philippines, starting October 29. Flights will be operated on a Boeing 777-300ER, the airline’s largest plane (which is outfitted with Polaris business-class seats). It’s the first time a U.S. legacy carrier has flown directly from the mainland United States to Manila. (United also flies from Guam to Manila.)

In addition to Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Manila, United is adding a second daily flight from San Francisco to Taipei, Taiwan. Those flights are operated on a Boeing 777-200ER.

Plans for Australia and New Zealand

Earlier this year, United also announced plans to expand its long-haul transpacific flight network, starting with new flights between the United States and Australia and New Zealand, with new nonstop services from San Francisco to Christchurch, New Zealand, and from Los Angeles to Brisbane, Australia. The carrier also added four weekly flights from Los Angeles to Auckland, New Zealand, and twice daily flights between San Francisco and Sydney, Australia. That’s in addition to the flights to the South Pacific that United resumed (between San Francisco and Auckland, New Zealand) or introduced (between San Francisco and Brisbane) in 2022.