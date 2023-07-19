Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  July 19, 2023

United Just Added These New Nonstop Flights to Asia

Several dreamy Asia destinations have been added to the airline’s transpacific route roster.

Crowds in downtown Tokyo among tall buildings lit by numerous colorful neon lights

Soon you’ll have more options for getting to Tokyo, among other cities in Asia.

Photo by Shutterstock

As demand for travel to Asia surges, United Airlines is capitalizing on travelers’ renewed interest in the region. The Chicago-based airline on Tuesday announced plans for three new or returning routes between the United States and the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Japan as part of a larger plan to continue to beef up its international flight map.

With the added routes, United now offers flights to more destinations in the Pacific than the other U.S. airlines combined, according to Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances.

Here are United’s new and resumed routes to Asia:

  • Los Angeles to Hong Kong, starting October 28, on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The airline already flies from San Francisco to Hong Kong, but the Los Angeles route is new for United.
  • Los Angeles to Tokyo Narita, starting October 28 on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. United last flew the route prepandemic.
  • San Francisco to Manila, Philippines, starting October 29. Flights will be operated on a Boeing 777-300ER, the airline’s largest plane (which is outfitted with Polaris business-class seats). It’s the first time a U.S. legacy carrier has flown directly from the mainland United States to Manila. (United also flies from Guam to Manila.)

In addition to Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Manila, United is adding a second daily flight from San Francisco to Taipei, Taiwan. Those flights are operated on a Boeing 777-200ER.

Plans for Australia and New Zealand

Earlier this year, United also announced plans to expand its long-haul transpacific flight network, starting with new flights between the United States and Australia and New Zealand, with new nonstop services from San Francisco to Christchurch, New Zealand, and from Los Angeles to Brisbane, Australia. The carrier also added four weekly flights from Los Angeles to Auckland, New Zealand, and twice daily flights between San Francisco and Sydney, Australia. That’s in addition to the flights to the South Pacific that United resumed (between San Francisco and Auckland, New Zealand) or introduced (between San Francisco and Brisbane) in 2022.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
WATCH
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Why You Shouldn’t Put Your Suitcase On the Bed
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Are Packing Cubes Worth It?
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Tips for Flying With Food
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
3 Great Travel Pillows to Buy—Editor Tested & Reviewed
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Does Rolling vs. Folding Clothes Actually Save You Space in Your Suitcase?
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
How Bad is Flying for the Environment, Really?
More from AFAR
VisitMyrtleBeach_Hero
U.S. Beaches
7 Delightful Ways to Go Beyond the Shore in This Beach Destination
Sponsored by
Myrtle Beach is known as one of the world’s golf capitals.
Where to Travel Next
Discover This Golf Paradise for Adults, Kids, and Kids at Heart
Sponsored by
Image of an old church tower in the background with potted palms on a balcony in the foreground in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Trending News
This Is the Best Country for Expats to Live and Work Abroad
July 13, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran