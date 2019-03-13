Canada Bans 737 Max Planes After Ethiopian Crash, Leaving U.S. as the Last Holdout

The European Union and Canada have joined multiple countries and airlines based everywhere from China to the Cayman Islands in grounding or banning Boeing 737 Max aircraft from their airspace following the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people on Sunday. Bound for Nairobi, Kenya, the 737 Max 8 crashed six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa and carried citizens of 35 countries on board. As of Wednesday, the United States is the only country still flying the 737 Max 8 jets.

After the crash, Ethiopian Airlines grounded its four remaining 737 Max 8s, as Ethiopian authorities began their investigation. The jet had only flown 1,200 hours after being delivered to Ethiopian Airlines in November. Its last maintenance was on February 4.The jet had only flown 1,200 hours after being delivered to Ethiopian Airlines in November. Its last maintenance was on February 4.

The 737 Max 8 is the latest version of Boeing’s single-aisle aircraft and the world’s most common passenger jet. Since Sunday, other airlines have grounded their 737 Max 8s. The model was also involved in a Lion Air crash in Indonesia last year that killed 189 people. However, safety experts warn against drawing comparisons between the two crashes until more is known about Sunday’s disaster.