This Airline Serves the Best In-Flight Entertainment (and Cheap Wi-Fi)

Maybe you’re the type of person who whiles away the hours on a long-haul flight turning pages of the latest best seller. Or perhaps you spend your time on planes catching up on sleep. But for everyone else out there who just wants to watch hours of television or log on to the internet, you’ll have to pick your airline wisely. When it comes to Wi-Fi access in the air, availability and pricing vary drastically and only a handful of airlines offer live TV.

Thankfully, Globehunters, an online travel agency, conducted a survey of the world’s 20 biggest airlines and their economy-class entertainment options. It took into consideration things like Wi-Fi availability and price, seat-back screens, music streaming, live TV, in-flight movies, plugs, and the ability to stream media on personal devices. After pulling all the data, Globehunters determined that Turkish Airlines was the best at keeping its passengers entertained on long-haul flights.

The Turkish national airline narrowly beat out Emirates and American Airlines, which tied for second place. Each of the three top airlines offer all of the in-flight entertainment categories—including live TV—but Turkish topped the rankings because its Wi-Fi costs $15 for a 24-hour period. Emirates Wi-Fi costs $16 and American Airlines is $16 for 24 hours of access.