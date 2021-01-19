Trump Lifts Europe, Brazil Travel Bans—but Biden to Reinstate Them

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order that lifts the ban on travel from the European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Brazil—but the new order likely won’t see the light of day, according to a spokesperson for President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump’s January 18 decision cites a new directive issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on January 12 requiring all international passengers flying into the United States—including returning U.S. citizens—to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding. The CDC’s testing mandate for international arrivals goes into effect on January 26, the same day Trump’s order lifting the travel bans would take effect.

The executive order states that the CDC testing requirement will prevent the spread of COVID-19 by air travelers arriving from Europe and Brazil—and thus justifies removing the outright ban on travel from those regions.

But Trump’s executive order isn’t likely to be carried out by the incoming administration, according to Biden spokesperson Jen Psaki, who will serve as White House press secretary following Biden’s inauguration to the presidency on January 20.

“With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel,” Psaki tweeted on January 18.

“On the advice of our medical team, the [Biden] administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26.”