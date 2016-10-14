TripAdvisor Is Taking a Major Stand for Animal Rights

A major travel website announced this week that it will no longer sell tickets to attractions where travelers interact with wild animals or endangered species held in captivity.

The website, TripAdvisor, which reaches 350 million unique visitors per month, canned hundreds of activities such as elephant rides, swimming-with-dolphin experiences, and more. The decision was the first of its kind by a travel booking site and, according to an article in the New York Times, followed months of fact-finding with advocacy groups such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and Global Wildlife Conservation.

Viator, which serves as the booking site for TripAdvisor, also will stop selling tickets to these attractions.

The move comes at a time when travelers are pressuring tourism operators to act more ethically—especially when it comes to animals. Just last week, for instance, Sea World announced plans for new killer whale shows that focus more on education instead of entertainment—a direct response to backlash from issues raised in the documentary Blackfish.

Last summer, public opinion against trophy hunting reached a fever pitch when an American dentist paid an outfitter $55,000 for the chance to hunt and kill Cecil the lion, Zimbabwe’s most famous cat.