From Gaudí to Royal Fashion: The Anniversaries Worth Traveling for in 2026

Is there a more exciting way to kick off a new year than by planning a trip? We don’t think so. And for travelers drawn to once-in-a-lifetime celebrations, 2026 is filled with global milestone anniversaries that you should add to your calendar. Whether you want to explore American cities honoring pivotal moments in Black history or get up close to the dazzling styles worn by one of the world’s most influential rock stars, we’ve got you covered with this handy guide to some of the most exciting anniversary celebrations worth traveling for this year.

100th anniversary of Black History Month — various U.S. cities

Scholar and historian Carter G. Woodson, affectionately known as the “Father of Black History,” established Negro History Week in 1926, which by 1976 had evolved into Black History Month. Although there are countless ways to celebrate Black History Month within the United States, start by visiting Woodson’s statue and park within the nation’s capital, then hop on the metro for a ride to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

In upstate New York, you can retrace the last 50 years of the life of Harriet Tubman in Auburn, where she lived a quiet life as a community elder and advocate for the poor. In Atlanta, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park includes the civil rights leader’s childhood home as well as the original Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he was baptized and later served as pastor.

Continue tracing the civil rights movement along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail through 14 states, including this year’s newly announced landmarks like the Jefferson Street Sound Museum in Nashville, Tennessee; the Historic Caroline County Courthouse Campus in Bowling Green, Virginia; and the Jacksonville Civil Rights Trail in Jacksonville, Florida.

100th anniversary of Winnie-the-Pooh — East Sussex, England

A century after A. A. Milne penned a collection of stories titled Winnie-the-Pooh, inspired by his son Christopher Robin’s tenderhearted relationship with his stuffed bear, the appeal of Pooh, his faithful companion Christopher Robin, and their critter pals endures.

This summer, East Sussex—where Milne brought Winnie to life—will host special celebrations in their honor. Envisioned by Trigger, a creative agency known for large-scale arts productions, The Big One Hundred will be a series of free events and performances taking place throughout Ashdown Forest—the stunning heathland landscape that inspired the Hundred Acre Wood in the children’s stories.

Fans should be on the lookout for the large-scale, puppet creature named “The Curious Adventurer” roaming Ashdown Forest. There will also be workshops and five new themed walking trails inspired by Ashdown Forest’s prized wildlife, such as the Dartford warbler and the silver-studded Blue Butterfly.

50th anniversary of the death of Agatha Christie — Nile River, Egypt, and London, England

One of the coolest ways to honor the memory of Agatha Christie is to sail on the ship that inspired Death on the Nile. Photo by Jordi Orts Segales/Unsplash

Fifty years after the death of Agatha Christie, one of the world’s most celebrated mystery writers, her legacy lives on through television, film, and travel. Re-create the luxurious lifestyle—and thrills—of Death on the Nile by booking a Nile River cruise aboard the SS Sudan. It was while traveling on this beautifully restored 19th-century paddle steamer that Christie found the inspiration for the acclaimed murder mystery, and now the ship boasts a suite named after the author.

Back on land, London’s British Library will open a major exhibition on October 30 that celebrates Christie’s professional and personal life through personal letters, family photographs, and her typewriter never before shown to the public.

100th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II — London, England

Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign as monarch of the United Kingdom was defined by her commitment to diplomatic duty and public service—but also, perhaps more unexpectedly, by her distinctive sense of style. To honor what would have been her 100th birthday, Buckingham Palace will debut a comprehensive exhibition of the late queen’s fashions titled Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style on April 10, open through October 18. Encompassing 200 items worn throughout the 10 decades of her life, the curated pieces reflect her appreciation for timeless looks—picture clean silhouettes with nipped-in waists—punctuated by bold colors and whimsical accessories.

800th anniversary of the death of St. Francis of Assisi — Assisi, Italy

The remains of St. Francis of Assisi will be on display at his namesake basilica in 2026. Photo by Daniel J Schwarz/Unsplash

This year marks the 800th anniversary of the death of St. Francis of Assisi, and it has been declared the Jubilee Year of Saint Francis as proclaimed by Pope Leo XIV. As the founder of the Franciscan Order and one of the world’s most revered religious figures due to his legacy of peace and his commitment to living in poverty as a means of attaining spiritual wealth, thousands of pilgrims are expected to visit his birthplace, the medieval town of Assisi in Umbria, for various events being held throughout the year in his honor.

For the first time, his mortal remains will be on display for viewing and prayer in the Lower Basilica of St. Francis from February 22 to March 22 (special accommodations are available for those with visual and motor disabilities). In addition, there will be guided tours and a series of holy masses in February and March dedicated to the Italian saint. Both require advance reservations.

10th anniversary of the death of David Bowie — East London, England

Arguably one of the most influential rock musicians of the 20th century, David Bowie left behind a legacy of glamour and futurism that remains palpable a decade after his passing. To pay tribute to his singular contributions to modern culture, East London’s V&A East Storehouse (mentioned in our Where to Go in 2026 coverage) unveiled the David Bowie Centre last fall. There, visitors can explore fashion and objects that shaped Bowie’s illustrious career, from a pair of green-and-pink–striped platform heels designed for Ziggy Stardust in 1972 to an EMS Synthi AKS synthesizer used by Brian Eno and Bowie on “Heroes.”

100th anniversary of the death of Antoni Gaudí — Barcelona, Spain

The Sagrada Família is one of many Gaudí masterpieces worth visiting in Barcelona this year. Photo by Getty Images/Unsplash

Barcelona is hosting so many events to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, that it declared this year as “Gaudí Year 2026.” A major highlight will be the June 10th unveiling of the Tower of Jesus Christ at the Sagrada Família, which will make it the world’s tallest church. Throughout the year, additional events will take place at this Gaudí masterpiece, including concerts and a special lighting of the Nativity scene. Other highlights include the Gaudi-designed Casa Batlló’s technology-driven exhibit, Beyond the Façade, by London-based United Visual Artists, and the Gaudí Foundation’s touring, immersive sensory exhibit, Back to the Origins, which recently opened in Tokyo.

100th birthday of Marilyn Monroe — Los Angeles, California, and London, England

Marilyn Monroe’s impact on fashion, beauty, and, most importantly, her own public image was undeniable. To mark the 100th birthday of the legendary movie star, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles will unveil the Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon exhibit on May 31, featuring hundreds of portraits, production documents, and personal effects; many will be on public display for the first time.

Across the pond in London, the National Portrait Gallery will host Marilyn Monroe: A Portrait from June 4 to September 6, a three-month exhibition showcasing portraits of Monroe by some of the world’s most acclaimed artists and photographers, including Andy Warhol and Cecil Beaton.

100th anniversary of the death of Claude Monet — Normandy, France

What better way to celebrate 100 years since Claude Monet’s passing, the founder of the impressionist movement, than with a trip to Normandy—the place that inspired his art from childhood to adulthood? From March to July, Giverny’s Musée des Impressionnismes will host Before the Water Lilies, a special exhibition of lesser-known works painted between 1883 and 1890. From June to September, Le Havre’s MuMa will showcase Monet in Le Havre, a collection of Monet’s early works influenced by his time in the city from 1845 to 1847. On December 5, Monet’s grave in Giverny will be honored with a special tribute open to the public by the Musée des Impressionnismes, celebrating his singular contributions to art.