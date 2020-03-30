The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Have Been Postponed Until Summer 2021

After weeks of speculation about whether or not the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo would go forward this summer as the world fights to contain the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese officials finally made the call on Tuesday (Mar. 24) to postpone the international sporting event.

IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo held a conference call to discuss their concerns regarding COVID-19 and the significant impact it is having on athletes who are preparing for the Games.

“The unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the outbreak has seen the situation in the rest of the world deteriorating,” IOC said in a joint statement together with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee.

The officials concluded that based on information provided by the World Health Organization, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, “to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.” A week later, they confirmed that the opening ceremony would be held on July 23, 2021, almost exactly one year later.

The event will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.