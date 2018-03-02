Tips for Surviving a Close Encounter With Red-Hot Lava in Hawaii

On the east side of the Big Island, bordering Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is Holei Pali, a barren wasteland overlooking the Pacific Ocean that attracts thousands of travelers every year. They come to witness the slow advance of the red-hot rivers of lava that have been pouring down from Kilauea Volcano since the early 1980s. It’s the only place in the country where you can walk right up to real, flowing lava.

It’s a wild, wild spectacle for even the most experienced of travelers—but no one knows this better than Jeff Judd. Since the age of 17, Judd has worked in the lava fields under various roles: first for the National Park Service, then in a decades-long post with the U.S. Department of the Interior, and now as a semi-retired tour guide. In 1970, after witnessing countless eruptions, Judd narrowly escaped death when he fell knee-deep into a river of lava. Fully recovered, he now works with the tour company EpicLava, whose striking, up-close videos of lava have attracted social media followers from around the globe, to show tourists how (and where) to have safe lava experiences. Here are a few of his hottest tips for safely navigating the blistering streams.

Hire a guide

Believe it or not, it’s perfectly legal to walk into an active lava field unattended—but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. Judd recommends always going out with an experienced guide who can ensure you have the right supplies and who knows the proper procedures for experiencing the lava.

Courtesy of EpicLava Tours Lava can be unpredictable, which is why it’s so important to be prepared and be careful.

Wear thick-soled shoes



Wearing sturdy, thick-soled shoes is imperative on two counts: For starters, these rocks get hot. Very hot. Lava typically pours out of the ground at a temperature of around 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit. While you won’t be walking directly on the lava, the surrounding area heats up fast—so hiking in, say, sandals is ill advised. Another reason is that the cooled lava rock contains raw silica, which is like stepping on shards of broken glass.

Bring the right supplies



The checklist for hiking in lava fields includes the following: gloves (in case you trip and use your hands to break the fall), a flashlight (the hike starts before sunrise, so half of the journey is spent in darkness) snacks (all that walking works up an appetite!), sunscreen, and plenty of water. “Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” says Judd. “You cannot run out of water out there.” Of course, anyone who signs up for a guided tour—like the one offered by EpicLava—won’t have to worry about any of this; a supply bag is included in the cost of the trek.

Avoid going out in midday



The conditions between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. are particularly unforgiving when you’re in the middle of a sweltering lava field, with no trees or structures to block the sun. The best time to head out, explains Judd, is early morning or evening. The most popular of EpicLava’s offerings is the Sunrise Hike, which convenes at 4 a.m. and lasts around five hours. At this time of day, the neon orange rivers of lava are easy to locate in the dark; and by the time you head back, the sun will only just be rising.

Keep your eye on the ocean



Lava is no joke. Years ago, says Judd, a woman got separated from her tour group. She wandered around helplessly in the dark, unsure of how to safely exit the fields, and was found dead the next morning. “People can get disoriented [out there], and they panic,” says Judd. “If you’re going to be out there, you have to know what you’re doing, where you are, and where the lava flow is.” One easy way to avoid disaster at Holei Pali: Know where the ocean is. “If you get lost, the ocean is your way out because it leads you back to the road. The ocean is opposite from where the lava is.”

Don’t be reckless