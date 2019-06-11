Thousands of Traveler Photos Were Obtained in a U.S. Customs Data Breach

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) reported this week that it has learned of a data breach in which tens of thousands of images of travelers and license plates were hacked.

The agency said in a statement on Monday that it found out about the breach on May 31, when it discovered that a subcontractor had violated CBP policies, having transferred copies of traveler and license plate images to the subcontractor’s company network without CBP’s authorization or knowledge. The subcontractor’s network was subsequently compromised by a cyberattack.

As of Monday, according to CBP, none of the image data had been found on black market websites where data and technology are hawked. CBP said it had alerted law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity entities that it is working with to investigate the incident.



Initial reports indicate that up to 100,000 traveler images were obtained and that the photographs were taken of travelers in vehicles entering and exiting the United States through a few lanes at a single land border port of entry over a period of six weeks. CBP did not specify the port of entry from which the images in the breach were obtained.

No passport or other travel document photographs were compromised, and no images of airline passengers from air entry or exit ports were involved.

CBP reported that it has removed from service all equipment related to the breach.