TSA PreCheck Members, Get Ready to Start Using Facial Recognition

TSA PreCheck members may soon be able to get through security using biometric screening technology.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is planning to incorporate more biometric screening measures within airports, and TSA PreCheck members will be kicking off the process.

share this article

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) unveiled plans this week to expand the use of biometric technology in the country’s airports, plans that would ultimately include the general flying public. But in the meantime, the agency will start by having TSA PreCheck members submit facial images, in addition to their fingerprints, so that TSA can build up a useable database for implementing the advanced screening technology in TSA PreCheck security lanes. As of last month, passengers who enroll in TSA PreCheck or renew their membership are now required to also provide their photograph. Once there are enough images in the database, TSA will start using applicants’ photographs to test facial biometric technology in TSA PreCheck lanes at select airports. TSA has already begun some biometric screening testing for TSA PreCheck travelers. In June 2017, TSA tested fingerprint technology for TSA PreCheck members at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and at Denver International Airport. (TSA already collects fingerprints from PreCheck enrollees in order to conduct criminal background checks.) TSA has begun testing facial recognition technology for international travelers as well. The agency began collaborating with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) last year at John F. Kennedy International Airport and expanded testing to Los Angeles International Airport in August. The technology matches facial images to photos in government databases, such as photos obtained from passports or visa applications, in order to verify travelers’ identity and reduce the reliance on physical documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Delta Air Lines has partnered with the CBP and TSA to introduce the first biometric terminal in the United States at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport later this year. Once the biometric technology is installed, Delta customers flying direct from the Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal (or Terminal F) in Atlanta to an international destination will have the option of using facial recognition technology to check in at self-service kiosks, check their bags, use as identification in the TSA security line, and board their flight at any gate in Terminal F. As for when the general domestic flying population might start to see facial recognition technology being incorporated into the check-in and security process, there are still several hurdles the TSA faces in getting there—although it is clearly determined to do so. “Many if not most [non-TSA PreCheck domestic] travelers do not have biometric data on file with the U.S. federal government (e.g., a passport photo), posing a unique challenge for TSA and its strategic security partners,” the agency wrote in its newly released TSA Biometrics Roadmap. The agency acknowledged that as it moves forward, it needs to conduct a thorough assessment of things such as the privacy issues and costs associated with obtaining and storing that biometric data before it begins to find ways of creating a viable facial recognition screening experience for the domestic passenger population.

Article continues below advertisement