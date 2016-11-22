This Woman Won the Trip of Her Dreams Through AFAR and Lumeria Maui

If you had any doubts that people can (and do) win our sweepstakes, this is your proof that it actually happens. Kathryn Dix, a footwear designer from New York City, entered and won an all-inclusive trip to Maui, courtesy of AFAR and the Lumeria Maui. We caught up with her after the trip to hear about her stay at the luxurious Hawaiian resort and learn what it was like to win the vacation of her dreams.

What was your reaction to winning an all-inclusive trip to Maui compliments of the Lumeria Maui and AFAR?

“At first I was kind of skeptical. I was like, ‘Is this real?’ When I learned I had really won a trip to Maui, I was so excited. You rarely ever hear of anyone actually winning something like this, but that’s exactly what happened to me.”

What did you win as part of the package?

“It was basically a wellness retreat. I won $1,000 toward airfare and a five-night stay at the Lumeria Maui. In addition, I was sent a bunch of books from Simon & Schuster on self-help, well-being, and motivation. My boyfriend and I actually flew out and stayed on Oahu for a few nights with my personal hotel points, so we ended up in Hawaii for a total of 10 days.”

What was your impression of Maui from your time there?