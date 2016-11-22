This Woman Won the Trip of Her Dreams Through AFAR and Lumeria Maui

Nov 22, 2016
Photo by Kathryn Dix
$1,000 toward airfare and a five-night all-inclusive stay is worth taking a chance, if you ask us.
Article continues below advertisement
If you had any doubts that people can (and do) win our sweepstakes, this is your proof that it actually happens. Kathryn Dix, a footwear designer from New York City, entered and won an all-inclusive trip to Maui, courtesy of AFAR and the Lumeria Maui. We caught up with her after the trip to hear about her stay at the luxurious Hawaiian resort and learn what it was like to win the vacation of her dreams.
What was your reaction to winning an all-inclusive trip to Maui compliments of the Lumeria Maui and AFAR?
“At first I was kind of skeptical. I was like, ‘Is this real?’ When I learned I had really won a trip to Maui, I was so excited. You rarely ever hear of anyone actually winning something like this, but that’s exactly what happened to me.”
What did you win as part of the package?
“It was basically a wellness retreat. I won $1,000 toward airfare and a five-night stay at the Lumeria Maui. In addition, I was sent a bunch of books from Simon & Schuster on self-help, well-being, and motivation. My boyfriend and I actually flew out and stayed on Oahu for a few nights with my personal hotel points, so we ended up in Hawaii for a total of 10 days.”
What was your impression of Maui from your time there?
Article continues below advertisement
“Maui is just a beautiful island. I recommend that everyone goes once in their life—it’s so peaceful and remote, it almost seems like a different world. We did a one-on-one kayak and snorkeling tour, stand-up paddleboarding, hiking, a volcano tour and went to a traditional luau. The Lumeria Maui offered free yoga classes and had a really nice pool. When we got there we were like, ‘This feels like a movie set—what are we doing here?’”
What is your favorite memory from the trip?
“Driving the road to Hana was absolutely beautiful. We stopped at a red-sand beach on the side of the road, parked, and hiked through a small forest until we reached the shore. It was the most beautiful sight I’ve ever seen—a bright red, rocky beach, enclosed by a cove. We were pretty much alone with the ocean and surrounded by these canyon walls; it was so peaceful.”
Do you have a travel philosophy?
“I like the educational aspect of visiting different places. I always try to respect the local culture and learn as much as I can about where I am when I’m doing activities. It grounds you to come away from a trip with new knowledge.”
>>Next: How to Taste Island Life on Maui
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy