This New Footbridge to a Medieval Castle Is Not for People With a Fear of Heights

As of August 11, visitors will be able to walk a path that hasn’t been accessible in more than 500 years, when the Tintagel Castle footbridge opens to the public. The bridge, which spans the 190-foot gorge and sits 187 feet above sea level, brings together the two halves of the 13th-century medieval castle, built by Richard, Earl of Cornwall.

That the earl chose to build his castle at Tintagel is no happy accident: Instead, he was inspired by writer Geoffrey of Monmouth’s 12th-century legend associated with the location, which says that the wizard Merlin transformed Uther Pendragon (the King of Britain) to make him resemble the Duke of Cornwall. Pendragon then traveled across the narrow passageway—which once existed naturally—to spend the night with the duke’s wife, Ygerna, who birthed Arthur, the future King of Camelot.

The Earl of Cornwall’s landbridge, made of rock, earth, and grass, also disappeared sometime around the 15th or 16th century, and since then, visitors hoping to see both sides of the castle have had to descend and ascend steep staircases in the side of the cliffs, connected by a small wooden bridge. During peak visiting times, which saw 3,000 people a day during summer, there could be waits as long as 45 minutes, reports the Guardian.