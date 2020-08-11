This Massive Hotel Company Plans to Get Out the Vote by Registering Guests

If any hotel company can make a difference, Extended Stay America can. The lodging company is one of the largest hotel operators in North America and welcomes more than 70,000 guests every night.

“With that reach I believe we have a civic obligation to use our platform for good,” stated Extended Stay America president and CEO Bruce Haase in a video about the company’s new initiative to help its guests to register to vote ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in November.

As a part of the new “Stay Counted” initiative, 561 company-owned Extended Stay America hotels in 41 states as well as some franchise locations will serve as virtual voter registration centers, complete with voter registration “ambassadors” trained to assist would-be voters on how to register either online or via mail and to answer any questions they might have.

Guests can kick-start the registration process online at esa.com/stay-counted where there are also additional resources such as a list of states that only offer mail-in voter registration, and a list of voter registration deadlines by state (which range from no deadline to up to 30 days prior to Election Day). Extended Stay America is also providing stamped envelopes for those registering in states that do not offer online registration.

The states that only offer mail-in voter registration are:

Arkansas

Maine

Mississippi

Montana

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Texas

Wyoming



The hotel company also plans to encourage voting in the 2020 presidential election through email campaigns, on-site signage, and stickers provided to staff and guests who register to vote.