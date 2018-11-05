Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Travel Tips

This Company Is Enticing Voters to the Polls With a Free Vacation

By Michelle Baran

Nov 5, 2018

share this article
flipboard
Voters age 35 and younger can enter to win a Contiki trip to New Zealand (pictured), Egypt, or Southeast Asia, among other global treks.

Courtesy of Contiki

Voters age 35 and younger can enter to win a Contiki trip to New Zealand (pictured), Egypt, or Southeast Asia, among other global treks.

Tour outfit Contiki is doing its part to rock the vote with a travel contest for 18- to 35-year-old voters who cast their ballots in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

For young voters who find travel more inspiring than politics, Contiki, a millennial-focused travel company, has just the solution.

The tour outfit has launched a contest for a free trip to an international destination of the winner’s choosing along with $1,000 in airfare credit, with just one caveat—contestants must have voted in the November 6 midterm elections.

Contiki developed the #VoteWithNoRegrets campaign because the company felt that it is essential for young people to exercise their civic duty, regardless of their political leaning, it said in a statement.

It cited a NBC/News Forward Survey released this summer indicating that while 55 percent of millennials reported that they will probably or definitely vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, 19 percent of millennials said they definitely or probably will not vote, and 25 percent reported that they were uncertain about whether or not they’ll vote.

Contiki is hoping to do its part to tip those numbers. To enter, legal U.S. residents between the ages of 18 and 35 must post a photo of themselves flaunting their “I Voted” sticker and must use the hashtag #VoteWithNoRegrets on their public Instagram account. Entrants must also follow and tag Contiki on Instagram (@contiki). The online entry must be submitted by midnight in the voters' time zones on November 6, 2018.

The company cautioned contestants not take a selfie with their ballot, which is illegal in a number of states.

Article continues below advertisement

The winner will be announced following the elections and will receive the choice of a 14-day Spain, Morocco, and Portugal trip; eight days in Cambodia and Laos; a Peruvian adventure that spans eight days; an eight-day New Zealand trip; or a week-long journey to experience Egypt and the Nile River. He or she will also be awarded an airfare credit of $1,000 if the flight is booked through Contiki. The travel must be booked by December 31, 2018, and must take place by December 31, 2019.

Contiki isn’t the only travel company that is hoping to help get out the vote. Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides on Tuesday for those heading to the polls, and Uber is offering $10 off on rides to the polls on Election Day.

>>Next: Thailand Wants to Pay You to Travel the Country Like a Local

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories