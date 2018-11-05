This Company Is Enticing Voters to the Polls With a Free Vacation

By Michelle Baran
Nov 5, 2018
Courtesy of Contiki
Voters age 35 and younger can enter to win a Contiki trip to New Zealand (pictured), Egypt, or Southeast Asia, among other global treks.
Tour outfit Contiki is doing its part to rock the vote with a travel contest for 18- to 35-year-old voters who cast their ballots in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
For young voters who find travel more inspiring than politics, Contiki, a millennial-focused travel company, has just the solution.
The tour outfit has launched a contest for a free trip to an international destination of the winner’s choosing along with $1,000 in airfare credit, with just one caveat—contestants must have voted in the November 6 midterm elections.
Contiki developed the #VoteWithNoRegrets campaign because the company felt that it is essential for young people to exercise their civic duty, regardless of their political leaning, it said in a statement.
It cited a NBC/News Forward Survey released this summer indicating that while 55 percent of millennials reported that they will probably or definitely vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, 19 percent of millennials said they definitely or probably will not vote, and 25 percent reported that they were uncertain about whether or not they’ll vote.
Contiki is hoping to do its part to tip those numbers. To enter, legal U.S. residents between the ages of 18 and 35 must post a photo of themselves flaunting their “I Voted” sticker and must use the hashtag #VoteWithNoRegrets on their public Instagram account. Entrants must also follow and tag Contiki on Instagram (@contiki). The online entry must be submitted by midnight in the voters' time zones on November 6, 2018.
The company cautioned contestants not take a selfie with their ballot, which is illegal in a number of states.
The winner will be announced following the elections and will receive the choice of a 14-day Spain, Morocco, and Portugal trip; eight days in Cambodia and Laos; a Peruvian adventure that spans eight days; an eight-day New Zealand trip; or a week-long journey to experience Egypt and the Nile River. He or she will also be awarded an airfare credit of $1,000 if the flight is booked through Contiki. The travel must be booked by December 31, 2018, and must take place by December 31, 2019.
Contiki isn’t the only travel company that is hoping to help get out the vote. Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides on Tuesday for those heading to the polls, and Uber is offering $10 off on rides to the polls on Election Day.
