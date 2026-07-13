The Best Temples, Food, and Things to Do in Siem Reap

This article was originally published in 2022 and most recently updated on July 13, 2026 date, with current information.

No matter how touristy some attractions may be—watching sunrise over Angkor Wat, exploring the Khmer Empire’s architectural marvels of Bayon and Ta Prohm, cruising through floating villages—Siem Reap offers some must-do experiences that are essential. But the star archaeological sites certainly aren’t the only attractions that should occupy you. Also make some time to eat and drink (in Cuisine Wat Damnak and Spoons Cafe & Restaurant) and kick back in atmospheric spots like the Elephant Bar for a cocktail.

Watch the sunrise over Angkor Wat

Crowds swarm upon it daily at dawn, but the experience of watching the sunrise above the largest religious building in the world (by area) is unmatched. Built in the 12th century by King Suryavarman II, the Hindu temple was constructed over three decades and became the center of the Khmer Empire.

Angkor Wat features five central towers symbolizing the peaks of sacred Mount Meru (the center of the universe in Hinduism) and a series of intricate bas-reliefs that line the gallery walls. The most famous bas-relief is the roughly 160-foot-long Churning of the Sea of Milk, depicting scenes from a mythical battle.

To avoid the crowds, consider entering on the eastern side of the temple at sunrise or returning in the afternoon when the camera-toting hordes have dispersed.

Stay or dine at the Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor

When this luxury art deco hotel opened its doors in 1932, it was a haven for celebrities ranging from Charlie Chaplin to Jackie O and, more recently, Angelina Jolie. The 119-room complex, now part of the Raffles collection, is one of the finest luxury hotels in the region with 15 acres of manicured gardens, an expansive 115-foot-long swimming pool ringed by comfy loungers, and a full-service spa. Other features include large French windows, black-and-white tile floors, and the original metal-and-timber elevator.

Guest of the Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor are treated to a daily champagne breakfast, personal butlers, and resort programming ranging from sommelier sessions to monk blessings and yoga. There’s also a newly launched Path of History tour, which traces the early boom years of travel (1900–1940) in the region.

Even if you don’t spend the night, sample the Siem Reap version of the Singapore Sling during happy hour at the elegant Elephant Bar or join the Gin Butler Nisha experience to sip locally crafted gins. For dinner, stop by 1932 for a Khmer fine-dining experience featuring four tasting menus and à la carte dishes, curated by Siem Reap–born chef Dorn Doeurt with executive chef Memo Hernandez. Each menu highlights a significant period in Cambodian history using seasonal produce and wine pairings.

Wander the “Tomb Raider” Temple

Half-swallowed by the jungle, Ta Prohm was nicknamed the Tomb Raider Temple after its role in the movie of the same name starring Angelina Jolie. Cloaked in dappled shadow and tangled in the vast root systems of strangler figs that are still reclaiming it for the jungle, the temple is one of the most atmospheric ruins in the archaeological park. King Jayavarman VII built the complex to honor his mother in the 12th century. The narrow corridors sprouting with lichen and moss are best photographed in late afternoon.

The nearby temple of Banteay Kdei has a similar jungle setting with fewer crowds.

Meet the smiling faces of Bayon at Angkor Thom

The 216 gargantuan smiling faces of the towers of Bayon make it one of the most distinctive and visited sites in the country. Located in the center of the Angkor Thom complex, the Buddhist temple was built by King Jayavarman VII in the late 12th and early 13th century and has seen some dynamic transformations. Over the centuries, the Buddhist imagery was stripped when it was converted to a Hindu site before being reconverted back to a Buddhist place of worship, as it remains today.

Aside from the famous face towers, which represent the Buddhist deity Avalokiteshvara, the temple’s most unique aspect is the 0.75 miles of bas-reliefs that adorn the walls. The most famous, located on the outer wall of the first level, depict vivid scenes of everyday life.

Make a half-day escape to the Pink Temple of Banteay Srei

Banteay Srei (whose name translates to “Citadel of the Women”) is a temple built out of pink sandstone. It’s famous for its intricate carvings and is often referred to as the “jewel of Khmer art.” While most Angkorian temples were constructed by kings, this Hindu complex, dedicated to the god Shiva, was commissioned in the 10th century by a Brahman of royal descent.

Within a square complex surrounded by a moat, this is one of the smallest Angkorian temples. Yet Banteay Srei is as equally awe-inspiring as ones twice its size, due to the elaborate filigree relief work and three-dimensional carvings of mythical figures and religious deities.

Located 22 miles from Siem Reap, the temple can be reached by a day tour, car, or even a tuk-tuk in less than an hour.

Take a boat tour of the floating villages

The Tonlé Sap, Cambodia’s largest freshwater lake and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is an easy day trip from Siem Reap. During monsoon season from June to October, the lake swells to five times its size, with water levels rising up to 30 feet. The lakeside villages, such as Kampong Phluk, are built on towering stilts that make them appear to float—an awe-inspiring site in dry season.

Day tours can be booked year-round, which include transport to the dock and a motorboat ride. Most tours provide the option to switch to a rowboat to explore the flooded forest mid-journey.

Browse the stalls at Psar Chaa (Old Market)

This centrally located, open-air market is brimming with labyrinthine aisles full of spices, fresh produce, silks, stone carvings, clothing, and travel accessories, including knockoffs of brand-name shoes and backpacks. Many of the items are mass produced, but good finds are still possible. It’s a colorful way to spend an hour or two escaping the heat or buying lightweight clothing suitable for high humidity.

Don’t miss the food section with towering piles of fruit, ranging from mangoes to alien-looking rambutans. Come prepared to haggle politely with cash.

For locally made, high-quality artwork and gifts, the original handicraft training centers of Satcha Handicraft and Artisans Angkor are solid alternatives worth the extra cost.

Sample Khmer cuisine

Khmer cuisine isn’t known for spice like its neighbors; the flavors are more subtle, making it unique to the region. For fine dining, the locally sourced tasting menus at the Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor 1932 and Cuisine Wat Damnak (the first restaurant to grace Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list) are fine places to start. For a more local experience, stop by Pinak Pou for a Khmer fusion menu operated by Siem Reap native, chef Mengly Mork. Don’t miss the num kurk, dumplings made from rice, scallions, and coconut cream and served with a sauce made of beetroot, galangal, and salty radish.

At Spoons Café & Restaurant, both the service and the savory steak lok lak are exquisite. The eatery is a sustainability-focused social enterprise training students with culinary and hospitality skills, housed in a sleek, open-air bamboo building.