These Startups Will Get You on a Private Jet—at a Fraction of the Typical Cost

Even if you don’t own your own plane, a number of ride-sharing private jet startups want to help you fly in style, with flights that are about 50 percent more than the cost of a first-class ticket.

Conrad Black, the former newspaper magnate and member of the British House of Lords, was once asked how he enjoyed the Concorde, the supersonic jet that traversed the Atlantic Ocean between New York and London in less than four hours. “I never take public transportation,” he reportedly said. The allure of private jets is undeniable—so much so that aspiring influencers can rent a grounded private jet to take selfies with. Whereas private aviation was once the domain of the ultra-rich (like Black), today it’s slightly more accessible. Over the past decade, several private aviation startups have begun to sell seats on private flights between destinations such as New York and Miami. The fares are in the low four figures, compared to the low to mid five figures it costs to charter an entire jet. And yes, you can book the flights with an app. “As an industry, we are experiencing the democratization of private aviation,” says Stephanie Chung, president of private jet company JetSuite. She cites the shift away from whole aircraft ownership toward shared and membership models as one of the reasons why private jets have become more accessible. The company, which is backed by Qatar Airlines, includes Zappos founder Tony Hsieh as a board member; JetBlue founder David Neeleman was previously on the board. Among other aircraft, JetSuite flies the Embraer Phenom 100, a sleek and fast business jet built in the United States. “The private jet experience has become more practical by allowing people to pay for just the flight hours they need,” Chung says.

One prime example is the New York to Miami route, one of the most lucrative private jet routes in the country, according to Robert Wiesenthal, CEO of Blade. “There’s a large white space between a first-class ticket on a scheduled airline and a $22,000 private jet charter between New York and Miami,” says Wiesenthal. Blade is best known for helicopter flights between Manhattan and JFK (and points east such as the Hamptons and Nantucket.) A Blade Bounce helicopter flight between Manhattan and JFK airport runs around $700, but can be split among six friends (or shared with other travelers) using the Blade app. Courtesy of Blade Blade sells seats on private helicopters and jets. JetSmarter, which allows passengers to ride-share on existing chartered flights in the JetSmarter network. After paying a $2,500 membership fee, users can then request their desired flights and dates; the app alerts other users who can then purchase seats. Think of it as an ultra-luxurious version of Uber Pool. Another startup in the space is, which allows passengers to ride-share on existing chartered flights in the JetSmarter network. After paying a $2,500 membership fee, users can then request their desired flights and dates; the app alerts other users who can then purchase seats. Think of it as an ultra-luxurious version of Uber Pool. For example, JetSmarter offers flights from New York to Miami aboard a Bombardier CRJ200 with 16 seats. On a recent search within two weeks of the flight, there was only one seat left for a Thursday morning flight. But for the next day, eight of 16 seats were left, priced between $2,000 and $3,000 for a one-way ticket. In contrast, a search for similar dates and destinations with Delta Airlines yielded first class fares between $1,500 and $1,800 one way—which comes with the added hassle of dealing with the airport terminal, arriving early for security lines, and traveling with riffraff like me. (Private jets operate out of general aviation terminals, where passengers can walk up to their terminal some 20 minutes before departure.) For some, avoiding those everyday travel hassles is worth the 50 percent higher cost. It’s not entirely private, however, as you’ll be sharing the flight with 15 or so other jet-setters. Not everyone in the industry is a fan of this shared model. “It is less than optimum,” Blade CEO Wiesenthal says. “The ergonomics of a private jet are designed for people who know each other—either families or coworkers. Seats facing each other, seats where you are seated at table jammed between a passenger and the fuselage, benches where you have to sit sideways—private jets are not meant for sharing with people you don’t know,” he says. Wiesenthal notes that his company’s Blade One jet is more akin to first-class seating—you do not need to interact with your fellow passengers, each seat has its own window, and there is one flight attendant for every four passengers. Blade One flies Thursday, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays between Westchester and Miami, complete with helicopter transfer from one of four bases in Manhattan. Recent posted round-trip fares were $5,500 per person.

