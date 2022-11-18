The Latest Hotel Amenity? A Better Night’s Sleep

At the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, a wellness resort in the Champagne region of France, when the turn-down staff preps guest rooms for the evening, sometimes they’re not just closing the blinds and placing slippers at the side of the bed (though they do that, too). For a select group of guests, they’re also spritzing the air with a calming mist, queueing up a Morphée box (a small speaker that leads a guided meditation session), prepping a house-made herbal tea, and laying out a satin sleep mask and melatonin-based drops next to the pillow chocolates.

This routine is part of the hotel’s Royal Sleep Experience, a program that launched in spring 2022 that’s geared at helping (often jet-lagged) travelers improve their sleep. The Royal Sleep Experience is part of a new effort at the hotel to help guests get more rest on their vacation. For Vincent Parinaud, general manager of the Royal Champagne, it’s about going back to the basics of hospitality.

“Sleep is the foundation of the hotel business,” says Parinaud, adding that the program was created because “a good night’s rest is the most important factor when it comes to overall health and well-being.”

While the Royal Champagne’s offerings are, dare we say, dreamy, it’s not the only hospitality brand that has launched initiatives for catching quality Zzzzs—in fact, it’s part of an increasing number of hotels worldwide that are developing rejuvenating sleep programs for their guests.

Bob van den Oord, regional vice president of Langham Hospitality Group, which also rolled out sleep programs at each of the more than 30 Langham hotels around the world this year said “Our sleep program was deliberately designed to enhance the wellness of our guests with new rituals and habits that they can take home and use long after they have stayed with us.”

According to the CDC, more than a third of American adults are not getting enough sleep. And the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends at least seven hours each night for optimal health—too little sleep is associated with an increased risk of developing chronic conditions, ranging from high blood pressure to frequent mental distress. New studies have raised awareness about the importance of sleep, especially after a pandemic that saw more people struggling to get good sleep. According to the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, 40 percent of adults reported a reduction in their sleep quality. And if you’re one of the many chronic sufferers of poor sleep, having your lodging stack the sleep deck could really have its benefits.

Whether you’re looking for a few extra sleep aids by your bedside or a multi-day immersion in the art of rest, we’ve rounded up a few of the best sleep programs around the world for the next time you want to (actually) feel refreshed after your vacation.

Guests at The Langham Hotel in Chicago can order relaxing bath salts from the hotel’s Sweet Dream Menu. Courtesy of The Langham Hotel Chicago

The Langham Chicago

Chicago, IL

When the Langham brand decided to revamp its sleep wellness offerings, it partnered with the World Sleep Society, a non-profit dedicated to advancing sleep health. At the Chicago location, what was unveiled is the Sweet Dreams Menu, which allows guests to order a selection of wellness-related items to use during their stay, including weighted blankets, a variety of pillows (including one infused with lavender), white noise sleep machines, CBD-based treats, and bedtime reading in the form of a special edition of the World Sleep Society Healthier Sleep Magazine. During the day, guests can also visit the Chuan Spa, which offers sleep-focused treatments, like massages and auricular ear therapy. It’s not part of the Sweet Dreams Menu, but it is geared towards helping guests sleep better.

Lake Nona Wave Hotel

Orlando, FL

This Orlando, Florida-based hotel, which opened in December 2021, wants to help travelers hack their sleep with their five tech-forward Well+ech rooms. The dedicated room category aims to help travelers sleep better, with such features as the AI powered Restorative Bed by Bryte (which has a matrix of 90 intelligent cushions that sense and relieve pressure spikes), a snoring aid by SleepScore, View Smart Windows that have tinting that changes throughout the day and night to help cue guests that it’s time for bed, and a Sound + Sleep SE Sleep Sound Machine.

The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel

In 2021, The Cadogan in London’s Chelsea neighborhood, brought on Malminder Gill, a Hypnotherapist and Sleep Expert, as its Sleep Concierge to help guests get a deeper sleep. Each guest room has a meditation recording available on an iPad app to lull travelers into slumber, where Gill’s voice overlays soothing ambient sounds to lead guests into deeper sleep Guests can also order weighted blankets and a variety of pillows, bedtime tea (also developed by Gill), and a relaxing pillow mist to aid in getting a restful night of sleep.

Six Senses Douro Valley

Douro Valley, Portugal

For those looking to really reset their sleep, many of the Six Senses properties offer immersive multi-night programs to help establish a good rest routine, which they say will ultimately improve sleep patterns and restore energy levels. At the Douro Valley location in Portugal, guests can work on improving their sleep habits between tastings in the famed wine region. Guests sleep patterns are monitored through technology in the beds and after two nights the Six Senses Sleep Doctor analyzes the results and provides feedback (the package is offered as a three, five, or seven-day stay). Guests also receive a 90-minute spa treatment each day of their stay, a personalized one-hour fitness or wellness activity each day (like yoga or meditation), and nutritional guidance on foods to avoid to sleep better.

If you’d like a night cap, hit the “Champagne, please!” button on the in-room phone at The Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa. Courtesy of The Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

The Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

Champillon, France

To help support a better night’s sleep, this wellness-focused hotel in the Champagne region of France partnered with French beauty brand AIME to craft an experience to help guests develop a bedtime ritual. Beyond the in-room amenities (including melatonin-based drops, a satin eye mask, and more), the package offers a dedicated sleep-friendly menu at the property’s Le Bellevue restaurant (which includes a special “Sleeping Beauty” mocktail) and a candle massage aimed at improving sleep quality. Even those who don’t book the package will sleep well, as each room is also equipped with blackout curtains, soundproof walls, and a deep soaking tub. And this being an iconic region for bubbly, the in-room phone even has a “Champagne, please!” button, which signals a trolley cart with a variety of locally-produced champagnes to be sent to your room for a nightcap, which can be enjoyed on your private balcony overlooking the grape vines.

The Benjamin

New York, NY

No matter how you like to sleep—on your stomach, on your back, or maybe spooning with a partner—The Benjamin in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood has a pillow for you. The hotel’s Rest & Renew program offers a curated pillow menu, so guests can order the pillow that best suits their sleep needs. Some include an anti-snore pillow (which reduces snoring by elevating the chin) for back sleepers, a water-filled cushion recommended for stomach sleepers, and even one with ultra-thin speakers for a “soothing sound experience” geared toward stomach sleepers. The hotel also offers sleep masks, ear plugs, blackout curtains, noise machines, and a lullaby music library.

Anantara Peace Haven, Tangalle Resort

Tangalle, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has strong ties to Ayurveda traditions, which are geared towards improving well-being naturally. And the Anantara Peace Haven helps sleep-deprived guests tap into those traditions with a more holistic journey. The five-day program kicks off with a consultation with the resort’s resident Ayurveda doctor to map out a plan for sleep habits, diet, and exercise going forward. During their stay, guests go on nature walks, experience personalized yoga sessions, and sample a slew of inclusive spa treatments, ranging from massages to acupuncture. At day’s end, there’s a technology blackout, meaning guests can’t use their devices and all other electronics are shut down, so you can enjoy a Slumber Guru ritual, which includes an aromatherapy bath, without distractions.

Carmel Valley Ranch’s surroundings inspire serenity, but their in-house hypnotist inspires Zzzzs. Courtesy of Carmel Valley Ranch

Carmel Valley Ranch

Carmel Valley, CA

Nestled on 500 acres and featuring vineyards, gardens, and views of the Santa Lucia Mountains, the setting at the Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel, California is already soothing. But the retreat takes relaxation a step further with its in-house hypnotherapist who crafts sleep-focused treatments for their guests. During the Hypno-Health: Wellness for Mind & Spirit, Dr. Bee Epstein-Shepherd teaches one-on-one classes on self-hypnosis techniques. And don’t worry about forgetting what you learned—she’ll provide you with a session recording so you can bring the practice home with you.

Hotel Figueroa

Los Angeles, CA

Counting sheep should be easy in Hotel Figueroa’s Rest & Recovery Suite, also known as your “den of zen.” This hip downtown Los Angeles hotel offers highly personalized sleep packages. A week before your stay, you’ll be prompted to order a completely customized pillow based on your firmness preferences, usual sleeping position, and weight. Upon your arrival, your new pillow will be on your Eight Sleep smart mattress, which adjusts its temperature throughout the night to keep you comfortable and tracks your sleep via sensors. In the morning, sip a health supplement shape shake and use the in-room massage gun to help you relieve tension-filled muscle knots.

The Lotte New York Palace

New York, NY

Though it’s located in the city that never sleeps, The Lotte New York Palace’s Hästens Ultimate Sleep Suite should be able to help you snooze all night long. In the main bedroom (the suite also has a guest room with two queen beds), sleep seekers will find the holy grail of beds: the Hästens Vividus bed. At $300,000 per bed, it takes roughly 350 hours to make just one, and less than a dozen people are qualified to make it. The suite also comes with keepsake Hästens pajamas and slippers tailored to guests’ sizes. The suite is 43 stories up in Midtown Manhattan.