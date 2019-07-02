These Are the World’s Busiest Transit Lines—Here’s How to Navigate the Crowds

If you’ve used the Google Maps app on your phone in any major city around the world in the past nine months to navigate public transportation, you may have received a notification asking just how crowded your train, bus, or subway was.

From October 2018 and June 2019, riders were presented with four options—many empty seats, few empty seats, standing room only, or cramped standing room only—in these optional surveys that were taken between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday through Sunday. After analyzing the data, Google says it has identified the 10 most crowded transit lines around the world and is rolling out a new feature in the app that will help you avoid the busiest times.

Notoriously busy cities like Tokyo and New York have transit lines on this list, but Buenos Aires and São Paulo dominated the top 10 with three lines each. In fact, Buenos Aires’s Urquiza Line, a suburban commuter rail line that connects the Federico Lacroze station in the Chacarita neighborhood to the Campo de Mayo district west of the city, took the number one spot. São Paulo’s Line 11 in its commuter rail system took second place, while Line A on the Buenos Aires Underground took third.

The most crowded transit lines around the world, according to Google Maps users: