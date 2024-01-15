These Are the Safest Countries and Cities in the World for Travelers

With the start of a new year comes a fresh list of places to add to the travel wish list. Narrowing the options down, however, can be a bit challenging. Safety is often one of the top qualifications for desirable travel destinations, especially for solo travelers—which are gaining in numbers. According to a travel survey released by Booking.com, 59 percent of travelers would like to take a solo trip in 2024.

For those plotting their 2024 getaways, whether you plan to go alone or with a group, travel insurance provider Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection this week released its ninth annual “State of Travel Insurance Safest Destination” report, revealing the world’s safest countries and cities. These super-safe destinations may lend you some confidence and inspire a decision on where to go in 2024.

To determine the rankings, Berkshire Hathaway analyzed the responses of 1,702 travelers who were polled between August 24 and September 13, 2023, along with third-party data sources to evaluate concerns such as terrorism, weather emergencies, health measures, and the safety of underrepresented groups. The Berkshire Hathaway rankings also take into account data and information sourced from the U.S. State Department, The Economist, and Global Finance magazine, among other sources.

What is the No. 1 country for safety?

In 2024, Canada, our neighbor to the north, is the No. 1 country for safety. Ranked as the 11th most peaceful country in the world by the 2023 Global Peace Index, Canada has a reputation for its diversity, inclusivity, and low crime rate. This only enhances its legendary travel offerings, from fabulous multicultural cities like Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver to remarkable natural beauty in national parks like Jasper, Banff, and Prince Edward Island.

What is the No. 1 city in the world for safety?

Hawai’i’s beachfront capital city, Honolulu, secured the No. 1 spot for safest cities in the world. Surrounded by mountains and hiking trails and bordered by some of the best beaches on the planet, Honolulu doesn’t exactly need a boost when it comes to tourism, but having the highest safety rating certainly doesn’t hurt. The city attributes its safety to low crime and a high quality of life.

The 15 safest countries in the world in 2024

With a low crime rate, Switzerland takes the No. 2 spot for world’s safest countries. Photo by Tron Le/Unsplash

Canada Switzerland Norway Ireland Netherlands United Kingdom Portugal Denmark Iceland Australia New Zealand Japan France Spain Brazil

Switzerland comes in second place for the safest countries in the world. In the 2023 Global Peace Index, it is the 10th most peaceful country in the world. With a low crime rate, dynamic cities, sparkling lakes, and spectacular mountain scenery, Switzerland has so much to offer travelers in terms of activities and peace of mind.

The third safest country in the world is Norway. Low incidents of crime, low income inequality, and a well-developed social system contribute to a high quality of life in Norway. The Scandinavian country is known for its stunning scenery, clean air, and its friendly, nature-filled capital city, Oslo.

The 15 safest cities in the world in 2024

Twist our arm already—as if we needed more reasons to head to Honolulu. Photo by Angela Bailey/Unsplash

Honolulu Montreal Reykjavik Sydney Amsterdam Dubai Copenhagen London Seoul Venice, Italy Tokyo Berlin Paris Barcelona Orlando

It makes sense that the world’s safest country would also have one of the safest cities in the world. Canada’s Montreal came in as the second safest city in the world. Family-friendly, and with a low crime rate, Montreal provides travelers peace of mind, in addition to rich culture, gastronomy, and architectural beauty.

Rounding out the top three is Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital city. Iceland, too, is one of the safest countries to visit, ranking as the ninth safest in the world. Crime rates there are extremely low. The country doesn’t even have an army, and its police force doesn’t carry guns. What you will find in Reykjavik is a lively cultural scene and extreme natural beauty in every direction.