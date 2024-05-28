Why This Beach Destination Is Perfect for Solo Travelers

Whether you’re hoping to make new connections, try off-the-beaten-path experiences, or simply unwind, a solo vacation can open up new possibilities—and Fort Myers and surrounding areas are a dreamy place for it. Single-traveler trips were up by 36 percent in 2023 and 54 percent of U.S. travelers are looking to venture on their own within the following year, but not all destinations are created equal when it comes to going it alone. A place where you have your choice of experiences in nature, plus perspective-shifting opportunities through food, art, and more, makes for an ideal setting when you travel by yourself.

From the historic River District to miles of pristine coastline, the islands, beaches and neighborhoods of Fort Myers are perfect for solo travelers in search of adventure and culture. Collect seashells on Sanibel Island, the “Seashell Capital of the World.” Take a hands-on art class at Cape Coral Art Center. Sip your way along the Southwest Florida Ale Trail. These experiences around Fort Myers are just as accessible and fun for those traveling alone.

Explore white-sand beaches on Sanibel Island and in Lovers Key State Park

Whole seashells along the shoreline Courtesy of Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Positioned on the Gulf of Mexico, the white-sand beaches in the greater Fort Myers area are nothing short of a tropical paradise. Wake up early to collect intact seashells at low tide along the shoreline of Bowman’s Beach or Blind Pass on Sanibel Island, dubbed the “Seashell Capital of the World” due to the 400-plus types of shells that wash up on the shore every day.

Next, visit Lovers Key State Park, a great location for a solo beach day or a kayak or paddleboard excursion. Gear up with rental watercraft from the concession and cruise along 2.5 miles of unspoiled shoreline.

Immerse yourself in arts and culture in the River District and Cape Coral

Murals at McCollum Hall in Fort Myers Courtesy of Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

From live theater performances and fine art exhibitions to intimate concerts and tropical gardens, Fort Myers offers many ways to discover local culture. Take a walk through the historic downtown River District to admire a 57-piece mural project from 39 different artists depicting the area’s history or stroll down charming streets and pop into galleries on the first Friday of every month during Fort Myers Art Walk. On the third Friday of every month, music fans can listen to public performances from strolling musicians and free indoor concerts.

In the charming waterfront community of Cape Coral, you can take a hands-on art class in anything from silversmithing to oil painting at Cape Coral Art Center or visit its onsite Fine Art Gallery. Over the past couple of years, the town has even created an outdoor art project featuring art-wrapped utility boxes designed by 15 local artists. Drive around Downtown Cape Coral along Southeast 47th Terrace to spot vibrant depictions of butterflies, sea turtles, and pint-sized burrowing owls, a rare, adorable species that is celebrated at the Burrowing Owl Festival in Cape Coral every February.

Savor fresh seafood and craft beer along the Gulf

Fresh stone crab Courtesy of Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

From Gulf shrimp to seasonal stone crabs and grouper, fresh seafood is a staple of the greater Fort Myers culinary scene. Enjoy waterfront dining at restaurants like The Dixie Fish Co., which dates back to 1937 when it was primarily a fish market. Today, it still exudes local charm, with a tin roof and live music.

In recent years, Fort Myers has also earned a reputation for its craft beer and liquor. Sip your way along the coast as you follow the Southwest Florida Ale Trail, or go behind the scenes during a tour of Wicked Dolphin, a small-batch rum and vodka distillery.

Discover pristine parks and preserves

The boardwalk at Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve Courtesy of Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Solo travelers will find peace and tranquility in protected natural settings located throughout Fort Myers’ islands, beaches and neighborhoods. Enjoy a guided nature walk through wetland and upland ecosystems in the 3,400-acre Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve.

At Harns Marsh Preserve Loop, visitors can spot wildlife such as wading birds in their natural habitat. It’s also one of the only places where the threatened snail kite bird of prey can be seen outside of the Everglades. Try Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve, the second-largest preserved green space in Cape Coral, to stroll or kayak through another birding paradise with potential eagle, ibis, and heron sightings.