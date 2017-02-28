The Strangeness and Delight of Taking Your Parents on Vacation

A Disney vacation, no less

“When do we get leis?” my mom asked as we disembarked our flight to Honolulu. “Usually, at the hotel,” I informed her. She was disappointed—she had expected a flowery greeting right at the gate, with beauties in grass skirts draping her, my dad, and me with fresh orchids. Instead, we were met with a regular old airport terminal. The gate agent offered a subdued “aloha.” It was my parents’ first-ever time to Hawaii, and my first-ever time taking them on vacation. It was strange to have my mother and father, both in their mid-50s, excitedly dawdling behind me as I had behind them many times as a kid at one of our two vacation destinations, Martha’s Vineyard, right off of Massachusetts’s Cape Cod, or Disney World in Orlando, Florida. At least the Disney part was familiar: We were headed to Aulani, a high-end Disney resort located on the southwestern corner of Oahu. I had been invited to the unveiling of the live character, Moana—Aulani’s “princess,” so to speak—as well as to experience their brand-new luau, Ka Wa’a, along with two guests. The invitation had specified family members, which I’m pretty sure meant to bring your kids. But, having no children of my own, I chose to bring my parents. After a quick 20-minute drive in the dark from the airport, we arrived at Aulani, welcomed with blazing tiki torches. I could sense my parents shifting in their seats with anticipation. As soon as we stepped out of our limo’s aggressive air-conditioning, we were met with the unctuous scent of tropical plants and breathed in the deliciously humid air. A man and a woman rushed over to bestow fuchsia leis on my mother and me and a strand of smooth, espresso-colored kukui nut shells for my father. My mom was thrilled. Aulani (which means “messenger of a chief”) is a family resort. There is simply no avoiding children during a stay, and you’ll most certainly run into a character or two on any given day—Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto, all decked out in Hawaiian shirts. The elevator music features beloved Disney movie songs covered by Hawaiian artists. There is a character breakfast with Mickey waffles. Said Mickey waffles Photo by Danielle Walsh



But other than those kid-friendly Disney encounters—and, of course, the time-honored tradition of Mickey silhouettes hidden throughout the property in things like wallpaper—Aulani does a phenomenal job of putting Hawaii first. Before Disney broke ground on the resort in 2010, the company hired a gaggle of cultural advisors to make sure every element was just right, from the gallery of both commissioned and collected Hawaiian art in the lobby to the stories told at Auntie’s Beach House, the kids’ club that would have been heaven to a seven-year-old me.

The next day, we awoke at 6 a.m. and flung open the doors of our balcony—a feature that all Aulani rooms generously have. I perched on a chair overlooking the resort’s web of pools and waterslides, all connected by a winding lazy river and lined with native tropical greenery. Beyond the glowing man-made volcano, the Pacific was still, mauve in the early morning light. I pondered if, really, it was a good idea to bring my parents to a resort that catered to kids. At about 7 a.m., a traditional chant sounded out from the resort’s speakers, thanking the gods for another day. We began the day with the character breakfast. Everyone in my family has always been a big Disney fan, and neither age nor pride has snuffed out that love. I piled Mickey waffles on my plate, but saved room for the tender Kahlua-style pork, rice, miso soup, and loco moco, a traditional Hawaiian breakfast item that’s similar to a small hamburger, topped with an egg sunny-side up and doused in rich gravy. My parents delighted in taking my picture with Pluto, the character making the rounds that day. We clapped along when Auntie appeared with her ukulele, serenading us with a song about the joys of counting fish. My dad recounted the many times we attended these breakfasts at The Magic Kingdom, noting that he did not remember the food being this delicious. Aulani is part of Ko Olina, a newly developed resort area made up of a series of man-made coves, which render the waters gentle and ideal for a leisurely float. My parents and I stood with our ankles in the serene, clear water—my mom and dad’s first intimate encounter with the Pacific. My mom didn't want to just stand around, though; She wanted to go down the waterslide and float on the lazy river. Shocked, I obliged. My mom was never a water person when I was growing up; the farthest she’d get to the water was positioning her beach chair at the edge of the ocean to keep her eyes on us and to keep cool while tanning. We grabbed our yellow inner tubes—a single for me, a double for mom and dad—and slowly climbed up the stairs to the top of the glowing volcano. While we were waiting, my parents struck up a conversation with two young kids and their young father.

