Winter Is Turning out to Be Bitterly Cold and Snowy, Just Like “Farmers’ Almanac” and “Old Farmer’s Almanac” Said

Despite a warmer than average start to fall across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, the 2020 editions of Farmers’ Almanac and The Old Farmer’s Almanac both predicted frigid temperatures and plenty of snow for a majority of the United States during the 2019-2020 winter season. So far, that’s turning out to be true.

Between Veterans Day and November 14, an arctic blast broke more than 400 cold records for that month throughout the eastern and central United States. On November 12 alone, the National Weather Service recorded around 120 daily record lows in the United States.

And now CNN is reporting that two big storms could snarl Thanksgiving travel next week. Right now, a snowstorm is forecast to hit the Midwest late Tuesday and into Wednesday, which AAA says will be the peak driving time for the 49.3 million Americans hitting the road. Over in California, heavy rains are expected late Wednesday with snow predicted for the Sierras on Thanksgiving day. (Here’s where you can already go skiing now in the United States.)

What the rest of winter 2019–2020 will be like

As for the rest of the winter season, the 201-year-old Farmers’ Almanac guide says everywhere east of the Rockies in the United States can expect “freezing, frigid, and frosty” weather. The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which was founded in 1792, released a similar forecast predicting “snowy, icy, and icky” conditions in the Midwest, “wet and wild” periods in the Northeast, and “a parade of snowstorms” in the Northern Plains.