Puebla, Mexico: The Mexican Metropolis You’ve Been Missing

Despite its charming colonial architecture, revered culinary traditions, and rich cultural heritage, Puebla has long been considered a mere side trip from bustling Mexico City. That is, until the recent openings of two alluring luxury hotels put the city on the Mexico-bound traveler’s map.

Even after a devastating earthquake rocked the city in September 2017, Puebla shows no signs of relinquishing its newfound recognition. With a recovery effort well underway, and hotels and restaurants long since reopened, there’s no better way to support Puebla now than by visiting. Read on for more about the city’s newest luxury properties—plus a few must-hit spots on your trip.

STAY

When the Rosewood Puebla opened in May 2017, it ushered in a new level of luxury for the city. Housed in three painstakingly restored historic buildings, its 78 residential-style rooms are stunners, featuring hand-carved furniture, Talavera tile floors, and bathrooms most people only dream about. Guests can sip from a selection of 30 mezcals in the Los Lavaderos bar and book locally inspired spa treatments, such as a body wrap that incorporates ash and mud from nearby volcanoes.

Just blocks from the zocalo, or main square, Hotel Cartesiano debuted in October 2017. Its 78 chic rooms and suites are spread among three historic structures—two of which date back to the 1500s. (Yes, the stone walls throughout the buildings are original.) Also on site: a lush garden, an intimate spa, and a rooftop pool with comfy loungers and killer views.