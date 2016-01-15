The Hallowed Grounds of The Logan Hotel in Philadelphia

The latest entry to Philadelphia's hotel scene is The Logan, a complete reimagining of the nine-story building that formerly housed the Four Seasons. The glass, brass, pomp, and circumstance are long gone, and the 362-room Logan, which opened in December 2015, has a sleek sophistication that gives a nod to its elegant past while focusing on a clean and artistic aesthetic.

This Logan Square spot is hallowed ground for Philly foodies. The restaurant at the Four Seasons, Fountain, was lauded for its French cuisine, and pumped out a slew of top chefs during its 31-year run.

Luckily, amid all the change, another link to the past remains. Guests checking in to The Logan will find a little piece of the Four Seasons and Fountain legacy lives on: a cup of La Colombe coffee.

The Grance Entrace of The Logan Courtesy of The Logan

“La Colombe is forever tied to that hotel,” said Todd Carmichael, La Colombe's CEO and co-founder, in an interview at their flagship cafe in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood. “The Four Seasons was our launchpad.”

Back in 1994, Carmichael and his partner, J.P. Iberti, stormed Fountain's kitchen with freshly roasted beans and one request: “Let us make coffee for Chef.” Back then, "Chef" was Jean-Marie Lacroix. The James Beard Award–winning chef loved the coffee's flavors and the way the artisanal roast complimented his food. This kickstarted a collaboration that effectively pioneered the concept of “culinary coffee.”