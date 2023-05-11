From Architectural Wonders to Urban Islands, Enjoy an Unforgettable Trip in Abu Dhabi

Few cities on earth can compare with Abu Dhabi’s flair for the spectacular, with its cutting-edge skyscrapers jutting out dramatically over golden sands and turquoise waters. For those who seek inspiration in contemporary design and boundary-breaking art, Sky Vacations’ Architecture and Design tour highlights the city’s wealth of options on offer, while staying ahead of the curve of what’s to come.

A traveler-focused tour operator

Abu Dhabi’s unique aesthetic blends the best of past and present. Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

As one of the most popular tour operators in North America, New York-based Sky Vacations has built its reputation on staying attuned to their guests’ interests. Led by Chairman Arvin Shah and Director Richard Krieger, a team of tour designers located across the globe supports the company. A recent inductee to the United States Tour Operators Association, Sky Vacations has been helping travelers for more than 15 years with packages offered throughoutEurope, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Those traveling to the UAE with kids can opt for the Abu Dhabi Family Fun package, featuring heart-pounding thrills at the theme parks of Yas Island. For a bit of everything, travelers of all ages can find something to enjoy with The Ultimate Abu Dhabi Experience, which includes visits to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Etihad Towers Observation Deck, and so much more, all spread out over six action-packed afternoons and five electrifying evenings. Whatever the goal, Sky Vacations is focused on helping deepen their clients’ understanding of their destination through their many private, tailormade tours, whether in Abu Dhabi or beyond.

This Architecture and Design tour provides a new perspective

The lush oasis city of Al Ain. Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

Upon arriving in Abu Dhabi, you’ll be welcomed by a Sky Vacations ambassador, who will personally accompany you to your hotel, the Conrad Hotel Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. Located along the Abu Dhabi Corniche, a five-mile stretch of white-sand beach with a lively boardwalk framed by idyllic, Blue Flag-certified waters, the Etihad Towers are a centerpiece of the Abu Dhabi skyline. The Conrad takes full advantage of the towers’ prized vantage overlooking the city, featuring a stunning view from its 74th-floor observation deck, perfect for enjoying afternoon tea at your leisure. Inside, however, is where the hotel shines, with 12 international bars and restaurants, 377 fully stocked suites and tech-rich rooms, an expansive spa with every amenity, and so much more.

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is truly awe-inspiring. Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

Of course, you won’t want to stay in the hotel too long with what awaits outside. Highlights include a guided tour of the city, starting with a visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, a shimmering, ornate complex clad in white marble marking the largest house of worship in the country and a must-see for architecture lovers.

The tour will also introduce you to Abu Dhabi’s many cultural points of interest, starting with Louvre Abu Dhabi, the region’s first universal museum featuring artworks and artefacts spanning from ancient times to the present day. Other important stops include Al Ain Palace Museum for important insights into Emirati history and culture; Warehouse 421, an epicenter for experimental art in a retrofitted industrial space; and Hili Gardens, an archeological park in the city of Al Ain featuring remarkably-preserved ruins dating as far back as 3000 BCE.

Your tour also sets aside significant time to explore Manarat Al Saadiyat, and rightfully so. A highlight of the Saadiyat Cultural District, the cultural center—whose name means “place of enlightenment”—has been a major hub for Abu Dhabi’s creative class since 2009. Featuring multiple studios and exhibition spaces, an elegant onsite restaurant, and an auditorium hosting year-round events including film screenings and lectures, the area also serves as a launching pad for further exploration.

Notable neighbors on the island include Foster + Partners’ eye-catching, avant-garde structure housing Berklee Abu Dhabi, the Middle East’s premier music institute, plus the city’s major museums, like the forthcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi , set to open in 2025. Moreover, the nearby Mamsha Al Saadiyat promenade features the city’s most buzzworthy restaurants, from the bright, wellness-focused fusion cafe, Alkalime, to the elegant Lebanese bistro, Beirut Sur Mer, along the sandy stretch of Soul Beach.

Whatever gets you going, whether it's gourmet cuisine, arthouse cinema, Formula One, or something else entirely, Abu Dhabi has it. With Sky Vacations behind the wheel, it's bound to be a ride for the ages.