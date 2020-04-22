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Destinations
Where to Go Next
United States
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North + Central America
South America
Oceania
Trip Ideas
Accessible Travel
Art + Culture
Beaches + Islands
Cities Escapes
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Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
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Visas + Passports
News
Air Travel News
Cruise News
Trending Travel News
Hotels
Hotels We Love
Hotel News + Openings
Hotel Reviews
All Hotels
Journeys
Cruises
Family-Friendly Trips
Friend Getaways
History + Culture
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Sports + Adventure
Wellness
Podcasts
Unpacked
Travel Tales
View From Afar
Magazine
Read the Latest Issue
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Mekalyn Rose
AFAR Contributor
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