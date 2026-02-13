Where to Bike, Paddle, and Fish on North Carolina’s Quiet Coast

Beach destinations might be synonymous with swimming, shelling, and surfing, but the Brunswick Islands remind travelers that the coast’s other nearby landscapes are just as beautiful. The North Carolina region—comprised of several towns, six beaches, and five barrier islands—is primed for outdoor adventure all year round.

Nature and bike trails wind through marshes and maritime forests, leading to unbelievable wildlife viewing. Piers and riverwalks make fishing easy for anglers of all skill levels, and you’ll find scenic championship golf courses (many with coastal landscapes and views) throughout the area.

The various waterways—tidal creeks, rivers, and estuaries—allow for kayaks, canoes, and small boats to pass through on tours, fishing trips, chartered boats, and casual paddles. Whether you’re venturing to NC’s Brunswick Islands solo, as a couple, or with family, here’s your guide to experiencing the best of the great outdoors.

Where to stay in NC’s Brunswick Islands

Before setting out to explore the Brunswick Islands’ coastal trails, waterways, and barrier islands, you have your pick of places to stay—from the charming vacation rentals in Southport and spacious home-away-from-home-style condos in Oak Island.

For a beachfront hotel in Sunset Beach or Ocean Isle Beach, book a room at either the Sunset Inn or Ocean Isle Inn, properties that put you within steps of the beach. Those traveling in large groups (or who simply want the space and amenities a home provides) can reach out to local rental companies and filter listings by size, destination, pet-friendliness, and accessibility.

Discover wildlife in the Brunswick Islands

Nature and fresh air are at the heart of all activities in the Brunswick Islands. Life here revolves around the outdoors—the water (in its many forms), the trails, the manicured golf courses. The weather in this part of North Carolina is relatively mild, even in the winter, so there’s rarely a day when the temperatures don’t cooperate with a pre-planned itinerary.

For wildlife sighting, there’s perhaps no place better than Bird Island. The only remaining undeveloped barrier island system in Brunswick County, the coastal reserve shelters sea turtles, marsh rabbits, white-tailed deer, egrets, herons, and more across its dunes, mudflats, grasslands, and salt marsh habitats.

Birders also flock to the Ev-Henwood Nature Preserve in Leland, keeping an eye out for the summer tanager, the prothonotary warbler, Swainson’s warbler, the blue grosbeak, and the indigo bunting. Hike around the Bald Head Woods Maritime Forest Preserve, where ancient live oaks and laurel oaks preside over a population of Carolina wrens, cardinals, gray squirrels, and white-tailed deer.

Sunset Beach in the Brunswick Islands, NC Courtesy of the Brunswick County Tourism Development Authority

Explore the waterways by kayak or fishing boat

More natural beauty awaits on the water, rewarding those who adventure away from the shore. Kayaking the canals of Ocean Isle Beach or fishing along the Shallotte Riverwalk may even lead to more wildlife viewing. You can book rentals and guided tours of local inlets and the marsh with Summertide Adventure Tours.

Local fishing charters, including those embarking from the Holden Beach Marina, bring guests out to the Gulf Stream in search of tuna, sailfish, and wahoo. Inshore trips are usually successful in catching red drum, mackerel, and bluefish.

Golf at some of North Carolina’s most scenic courses

For a land-based activity, schedule a tee time at one of Brunswick County’s many championship golf courses, including Carolina National Golf Club in Bolivia, Rivers Edge Golf Club in Shallotte, and Sea Trail Golf Resort in Sunset Beach. Even if you don’t have your best day on the links, the scenery and fresh air in the Brunswick Islands make every round rejuvenating.

The Brunswick Riverwalk Trail in Leland, NC Courtesy of the Brunswick County Tourism Development Authority

Where to eat and drink in the Brunswick Islands

If outdoor activities are the star in the Brunswick Islands, the seafood—often eaten al fresco—plays a critical supporting role. It makes an appearance across every town, beach, and island. You’re never too far from the local specialty of Calabash-style seafood, like a basket of fried shrimp, a hush puppy, or a freshly caught fish.

In Southport, a town you may recognize as a film location for various TV shows and movies, visitors and locals gravitate toward Edgewater 122 and the Frying Pan. These waterfront restaurants feature dishes like grouper nuggets, surf and turf, and crab cakes.

Down the coast on Oak Island, KoKo Cabana is the place to go for cocktails (frozen, if you prefer them that way), ahi nachos, and fish tacos. Continue to Ocean Isle Beach and saddle up to a table at Jinks Creek Waterfront Grille. This perennial favorite overlooks Jinks Creek and the Intracoastal Waterway and serves a Southern-style fried seafood basket.

In Shallotte, a lesser-known town within Brunswick County, Inlet View Bar & Grill pairs local seafood with some of the best outdoor seating in the area. The second and third-floor decks grant diners views of the Shallotte River, the Intracoastal Waterway, and even the Atlantic Ocean.

