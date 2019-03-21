The Best Charleston Hotels for Every Kind of Traveler

The Holy City draws visitors for its antebellum architecture, gardens, mellow beaches, and booming culinary scene—as well as those coming with more than just a long weekend in mind.

People come to Charleston for many reasons. For one, the city’s wedding industrial complex is formidable—Charleston’s Post and Courier reports that on any given weekend, there are likely to be more than 100 couples tying the knot here, which means that thousands of wedding guests are booking hotel rooms weekly. Because of the Lowcountry region’s wealth of colleges, others come to tour, visit, attend football games and graduations (and to ease the transition from helicopter parent to empty nester). Business travelers come to work and enjoy the slower pace and leisure options of the city. And with the city’s music festivals, historic events, and garden tours, groups traveling together flock to Charleston, looking for suitable lodging for a crew. These different types of Charleston visitors have different hotel needs—whether it’s suites with space for entertaining, rooms with a full or partial kitchen, or amenities like golf courses and beaches. For a city of its size, Charleston has a wide range of hotel and resort accommodations for visitors of all sorts. Courtesy of Zero George Sitting on a veranda at Zero George is the definition of Southern comfort. Zero George

Best For: Visitors looking for romance and luxury What We Like: Five 19th-century buildings are clustered around several landscaped piazzas lit by gas lanterns at night. While the vibe throughout is intimate and romantic, the 12 luxurious guest rooms, which share verandas, are airy and light filled, with period furnishings and hardwood floors. The complimentary breakfast, built around the delightful offerings of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, includes house-made jams, smoked salmon, cured ham, and fresh berries. The generous daily wine and cheese happy hour for guests is worth returning from your day’s activities for. Guests should take advantage of the free bikes to explore the waterfront and the lovely streets of the surrounding Ansonborough neighborhood. Noteworthy: The hotel restaurant, which is open to the public, serves 14-course tasting menu dinners and offers cooking demonstrations. Courtesy of Belmond Charleston Place A suite at Belmond Charleston Place Belmond Charleston Place

Best For: Business travelers, serious shoppers, groups traveling together What We Like: This big, amenity-rich, luxury brand hotel enjoys a perfect location in the heart of Charleston with entrances on Meeting and King streets. With its extensive shopping arcade, the Charleston Grill (one of the city’s noted fine dining restaurants), a hotel bar that looks like a movie location, and a big, beautiful indoor pool, you won’t have to leave the building if you don’t want to (but of course, you do!). Guest rooms are large and elegant in an understated way. Turndown service includes a card noting the following day’s weather, a nice touch. Noteworthy: The pool doesn’t seem particularly kid-friendly, which may be a good thing for some guests and not for others. Even with its central location in town, the hotel’s size and branding make it easy to forget you’re in Charleston unless you’re looking out the window. Related The Best New Restaurants in Charleston 9 Iconic Charleston Experiences Charleston’s 8 Essential Dishes (and Where to Try Them) Courtesy of the Restoration Need a full kitchen and room to entertain? Check into the Restoration. The Restoration

Best For: The short-term resident, group or family trips, guests who plan on entertaining What We Like: The property, which has five historic buildings around a courtyard, contains hotel rooms that range from a 500-square-foot studio suite to a three-bedroom deluxe residential suite with a full kitchen, a generously sized living room, and a washing machine and dryer. The rooftop bar, The Watch, is popular with locals for viewing the sunset with a cool beverage (and has air-conditioned indoor space for refuge during summer storms or oppressive heat). The Amethyst Spa has a Goop vibe; weekly yoga classes are held on the roof.

Noteworthy: While there are a few guest rooms set aside for ADA compliance, passageways between buildings (and even within loft rooms) often mean navigating steps—a fact that may hinder older guests and those with mobility issues. There is no gym or on-site food options other than a coffee shop. Courtesy of Hotel Bennett Bathe in private or share the view at this room in Hotel Bennett. Hotel Bennett

Best For: Honeymooners, seekers of the next new thing What We Like: You’d never know by its stately facade that the Hotel Bennett is new. The hotel, which opened in January 2019 on the edge of Charleston’s Marion Park, has a classical gravitas on the outside and an airy lightness in its lobby. Built on the site of the former Charleston Public Library (and reusing much of the pink marble salvaged from that structure in the lobby’s art deco–styled Camellia Bar), the Bennett has snapped up the role of the opulent luxury hotel in town. On the ground level, three restaurants, including a French patisserie, and outdoor seating on a terrace overlooking the park welcome guests and locals. Extraordinary tilework on the floors throughout the ground level—from encaustic tiles in the patisserie, to curved, metal-edged and geometric pavement patterns in a rotunda entrance—will delight design lovers. Guest rooms range in size from modest to expansive, all sharing a tasteful beachy palette of pale pink, white, and tan. The rooftop bar, Fiat Lux, with nautical blue decor and panoramic views of the peninsula, is destined to become a local favorite for sundowners. Noteworthy: In the guest rooms, the freestanding bathtubs that open (via pocket doors) to the bedroom are not for everyone. Some smaller guest rooms look over bland interior courtyards. The extensive use of marble, crystal chandeliers, and shiny surfaces may strike some as ostentatious. Courtesy of the John Rutledge House Inn Take part in local history when you stay in a colonial-era home. John Rutledge House Inn

Best For: History lovers, romantics What We Like: If you’re excited when the exterior of your hotel plays a starring role in city tours, you are in the right place. John Rutledge, a signer of the U.S. Constitution and the first governor of South Carolina, built this tall and stately townhouse on Broad Street in 1763 (it later served as the state’s first White House, and bears a scar left by a Union cannonball that struck the house during the Civil War). The elaborate ironwork that climbs the front of the building merits examination before you enter. The house has been lovingly restored (with lots of space reserved for cabinets full of artifacts and photos) and converted into an inn, with guest rooms in the main house and in two carriage houses on the property. Guest rooms have nice touches that newer buildings usually lack—towering ceiling heights, carved marble mantelpieces, working gas fireplaces—as well as amenities you may not expect in historic lodgings like thoroughly modern bathrooms and Tempur-Pedic mattresses. Port and sherry are poured for guests in the evening and a complimentary and extensive breakfast can be brought to your room or served at tables in the garden or ballroom. The inn’s location, on Broad Street, means easy access to all of historic downtown Charleston; guests get to wake up to the sounds of church bells and the clopping of horse hooves on cobblestones. Noteworthy: The rooms in the main house are not recommended for guests who can’t climb stairs. All guest rooms are at least a flight up from the street level and there were no elevators in 1763. (Ground floor rooms and entrances are available in the carriage houses.) Courtesy of Hotel Bella Grace/Marriott This newcomer to Charleston has its own style of Lowcountry hospitality. Hotel Bella Grace

Best For: Short-term residents, guests who plan to entertain, Marriott brand loyalists

