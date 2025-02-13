These Are the Airline Loyalty Programs That Are Actually Worth It, According to Experts

Loyalty isn’t what it used to be in the ever-evolving world of travel—especially when it comes to airline rewards. Over the past few years, sweeping changes to loyalty programs have left frequent flyers frustrated. Rising thresholds for elite status, devalued points, and increasingly unpredictable redemption options have prompted travelers to question if staying loyal to a single airline is still worth the effort.

The truth: Not all programs are created equal. As we step into 2025, some airlines continue to deliver perks, flexibility, and value to loyal customers. We polled seven points-and-miles experts to find out which airline loyalty programs—if any—they think still deserve your dedication in 2025.

Alaska Airlines: Best for redemption rates and upgrades

Myriad companies track the value of airline mileage programs by analyzing millions of redemption fares over time and assigning the miles a spending value. One of those is Points Path, an awards search engine for Google Flights.

The company’s founder and CEO, Julian Kheel, told Afar that according to the company’s data, Alaska miles are worth the most of any airline, at 1.45 cents apiece (for comparison, Delta SkyMiles are typically only worth 1.1 cents each). He added that often, “Alaska miles can be redeemed for flights on a wide variety of partners at reasonable rates. This even includes American Airlines, whose flights are often available for fewer Alaska miles than American’s own miles.”

Another company that identifies Alaska’s mileage program as the most valuable is NerdWallet. The financial services company named Alaska the best value airline rewards program in 2025.

Sally French, a travel expert at NerdWallet, said that this is in part because Alaska deviates from other U.S. airlines in that it awards miles based on flight distance, not dollars spent. That means those who fly the most come out ahead of those who fly less frequently but pony up for more expensive business-class tickets.

Paul Rubio, Afar’s special correspondent for points and miles, noted that “Alaska’s elite status perks—like upgrades and other benefits—are some of the most generous among U.S. airlines.” Even on short itineraries, the airline awards a minimum of 500 miles for each leg. Similarly, the airline gives elite members complimentary upgrades on international flights, which is all the more enticing now that the carrier plans to fly to Japan and South Korea.

American Airlines: Best for unpredictable travel days and earning potential

Though upgrades are more challenging to get than ever, having status can be helpful when flights are full or you want priority during uncommon situations—for example, when you need that last seat on another flight to get where you’re going.

“Earning American’s top-tier status is well worth it, especially during irregular operations, because of the benefit of being confirmed on two flights for the same route,” said Adam Sterling, founder of The Sterling Traveler, a points-and-miles blog. With this kind of elite status, you won’t be on standby for one leg, hoping you get to your destination. Instead, all the flights’ legs are confirmed.

Having that flexibility is handy, but Rubio said the multiple avenues for earning status are why he’s going “all-in” on American and the Oneworld Alliance this year.

“While some may have mixed feelings about it, American’s elite status isn’t based on how many miles you fly—it’s about Loyalty Points,” Rubio explained. “These points can be earned in countless ways beyond booking flights. For instance, you’ll earn one point for every dollar spent on American’s co-branded credit cards, and you can rack up even more through American’s shopping, hotel, and event platforms. This makes earning elite status much more attainable, even if your work isn’t paying for every trip.”

Southwest Airlines: Best for ease of use

One element of redeeming miles that frequent travelers often complain about is the ambiguity surrounding the cost of awards flights. Kurt Adams, senior content marketing manager at the Going, a website and app that helps travelers find cheap flights, said Southwest is the exception because “the cost of their award tickets tend to track the cash price of the ticket, which makes it easy to understand the value of a ticket.” Jesse Neugarten, CEO of Dollar Flight Club, a cheap-flight alerts newsletter, added, “Southwest’s Rapid Rewards program is super straightforward, without blackout dates or hidden fees, making it really easy to plan and redeem.”

No airline loyalty program at all: Best for cheaper flights and better connections

Achieving elite airline status unlocks a world of travel perks: priority boarding, complimentary upgrades, lounge access, and even free checked bags. But there’s a flip side to the allure of elite status: Travelers feel boxed in by their loyalty.

“While elite status offers freedom in the form of perks and upgrades, it can also feel like a golden handcuff, tethering you to a specific airline and its limitations,” French said.

With so many airline programs basing status almost exclusively on how much money you spend with them—and frequently moving that goalpost—many experts say it makes the most sense to be a “free agent” and look for the best price or most convenient route for your needs.

“I’ve seen too many people take a ridiculous number of unnecessary flights or look for itineraries with long, impractical connections in search of the maximum number of status-earning miles,” said Daniel Green, co-founder of Faye Travel Insurance. Green added that if you’re going to play the loyalty game, it’s best to invest in a program you’ll regularly fly with. “Don’t go chasing status with an airline based in a country you’ll never visit over the company you need to fly a few times a year, because most airlines will far and away prioritize their own members over someone in a partner airline.”

Rather than collecting miles with a specific airline, Kheel recommends “aiming to earn flexible points with a bank program such as Chase Ultimate Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards, or Capital One miles. These programs offer the option to redeem your rewards either through the bank’s website itself for any flight or hotel available with cash or by transferring them to a multitude of airline and hotel programs.”

Neugarten echoed that sentiment, saying, “With travel trends constantly changing, having the ability to switch between loyalty programs based on deals and routes is a huge advantage. Transferable points provide options, and that’s invaluable in today’s climate.”

Even with the increasing cost of awards flights, Gary Leff, a points expert and founder of the View from the Wing blog, which covers frequent-flier news and award travel, says there’s still value in participating—you just need to be choosier about which ones you select. “If you’re earning miles versus not earning miles, of course, it’s worth earning some reward,” Leff said. “That’s like finding $20 on the street and asking whether it’s worth picking it up. Twenty dollars isn’t worth what it once was, but it is still worth something.”