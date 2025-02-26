From Paris to Provence: This Iconic Travel Company Is Launching New Ships on 2 Famous French Rivers

Two of Europe’s most famous rivers—the Seine and the Rhône—offer two distinctly different experiences in France. The former is leisurely and scenic, flowing past Paris’s most iconic landmarks and through storybook French villages, while the latter boasts vineyard-covered hills, Roman ruins, and the sun-drenched landscapes of Provence. Soon, travelers will have more options to experience both, thanks to new ships and itineraries from Tauck.

The Connecticut-based guided tours and cruises company, which marks its 100th anniversary in 2025, will expand its European river cruise fleet in 2026 with two new ships that will operate on the famed French rivers.

Tauck will launch the 124-passenger MS Serene in 2025. Courtesy of Tauck

The 410-foot MS Serene will host up to 124 passengers on a new-for-2026 itinerary called “Bordeaux, Paris & The Seine” (starting at $7,240 per person). The 11-day journey will begin with a fully guided three-night exploration of Bordeaux and Saint Émilion before guests take a high-speed train to Paris to board the ship for a seven-night cruise along the Seine.

Highlights include a full day at Château de Versailles, guided tours of the D-Day beaches of Normandy, and some notable Tauck exclusives, such as a dinner at 16th-century Chateau de Taillis and a visit to the home and studio of Impressionist painter Claude Monet. The vessel will also host the existing “Family Fun Along the Seine: Paris to Normandy” sailing (starting at $5,940 per person).

Meanwhile, its sister ship, the 443-foot MS Lumière, will be Tauck’s sole ship on the Rhône. The 130-passenger vessel will operate some of the brand’s long-running itineraries, including “Savoring France,” “La Belle Vie,” “French Escapade: Paris to the Riviera,” and “Bon Voyage! France Family River Cruise” (the latter of which is part of the company’s Bridges program, focused on multigenerational family travel). Rates start at $5,990 per person.

Guest rooms on each ship will range from the 180-square-foot Category 1 cabins, featuring a queen-size bed, small seating area, and two picture windows, to the cushy, 300-square-foot Category 5 suites, which come with a king-size bed, a spacious seating area, and two French balconies. As with Tauck’s other riverboats, single supplements will be waived on the Category 1 cabins.

Each vessel will also feature a reimagined Sun Deck, complete with a swimming pool, a full-service bar, shaded day beds, and tables for alfresco dining, plus a revamped wellness area, dubbed The Retreat. Here, passengers can take advantage of amenities including a fitness center, massage treatment rooms, a lounging area with a coffee, juice, and snack bar, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

All itineraries include all meals and beverages (including alcohol), shore excursions, arrival and departure airport transfers, and all gratuities.

Things to do in Paris

The Louvre is one of Paris’s not-to-be-missed landmarks for first-time visitors. Courtesy of Dat Vo/Unsplash

Cruise passengers can plan for pre- or post-trip explorations of Paris to enjoy the beloved landmarks and quaint neighborhoods of the French capital. First-time visitors should not miss the classics. Admire the city from the top of the Eiffel Tower, wander through the art-filled halls of the Louvre, and stroll along the Champs-Élysées to the Arc de Triomphe. Also leave time to get lost in the charming streets of Montmartre, where artists sketch in Place du Tertre, or the trendy Marais district with its boutique shops and cafés. And be sure to indulge in French pastries at a local patisserie or savor a leisurely meal at a classic bistro.

There is no shortage of incredible hotels in the City of Light. A few recommendations: the art deco Four Seasons George V, the first hotel in Europe to offer three Michelin-ranked restaurants on-site; La Réserve Paris, in a former mansion that belonged to the Duc de Morny, Napoleon III’s half-brother; and the legendary Ritz Paris, a grande dame that was once the home of Coco Chanel.

Things to do in Provence

The Provence region is a dream destination for Francophiles—as well as any travelers who love world-class gastronomy alongside breathtaking landscapes and old-world history. Here, you can wander through the sun-drenched streets of Aix-en-Provence, where fountains and lively cafés set the scene. In summer, the lavender fields of Valensole and Sault paint the countryside in shades of purple. History lovers can explore the ancient Roman amphitheater in Arles or the stunning Palais des Papes in Avignon.

Meanwhile, the dramatic Gorges du Verdon offers excellent hiking for outdoorsy types, or a more laid-back exploration is a scenic drive through the rolling vineyards of the Luberon. No trip is complete without indulging in local specialties, Provencal-style: sipping on rosé in a vineyard, tasting fresh olives at a market, and savoring a traditional bouillabaisse in Marseille.

For a dreamy stay in Provence, France-based Afar contributor Lindsey Tramuta recommends the Bastide de Gordes, a luxury palace in the ancient hilltop town of Gordes in Provence’s Luberon area. There, she says, “heritage is in full effect,” with 34 rooms and suites decorated with 18th-century artwork and decor. Many rooms offer stunning vistas of the surrounding countryside or the village’s cobblestone streets.