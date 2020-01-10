Rome Bans Souvenir Stalls Near Major Monuments

In recent years, Rome has banned sitting on the Spanish Steps, stopped wading through the city’s fountains, and prevented a McDonald’s from opening next to the ancient Baths of Caracalla. Now the city’s souvenir stalls are the next thing to come under fire.

Seventeen souvenir stands selling things like magnets, key rings, and T-shirts are set to be moved away from Rome’s most famous monuments in an effort to improve the “decorum and security” of the sites, the Guardian reports. Vans that sell sandwiches, drinks, and other snacks near the Colosseum and the Circus Maximus are also being removed, according to Lonely Planet.

Virginia Raggi, the mayor or Rome, said they “ruin the image of Rome,” the Telegraph reported after she approved the legislation, which came into effect on January 1, 2020. “For years, the monuments of the city have been tarnished by vendors who sell drinks, panini and trinkets in front of Rome’s architectural jewels. This is no longer tolerable.”

Stands will be removed from sites including the Pantheon, Trevi Fountain, Spanish Steps, and Piazza Navona. However, eight of those stalls are being allowed to relocate to streets nearby—if you’re still in the market for a magnet or figurine of the colosseum.

