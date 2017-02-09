Travel InspirationOutdoor AdventureWinter Sports
By Matt Villano
  •  February 08, 2017

Amtrak Resurrects Historic Ski Train in Colorado

The route began service in 1912, then shut down in 2009.

Amtrak Resurrects Historic Ski Train in Colorado

Courtesy of Pexels.com

Winter weekend ski traffic can be a total buzzkill—especially after an epic session on the slopes. This is why people in the Denver area are head-over-ski-tips excited about Amtrak’s new Winter Park Express.

The special 500-passenger train follows a historic route that began way back in 1912 and connects Union Station in downtown Denver to the Winter Park Resort in Winter Park, Colorado. It started January 7th and runs Saturdays, Sundays, and select holidays between now and the end of March.

All told, the 56-mile ride from Denver to the slopes takes about two hours and drops passengers within 100 yards of the ski lifts at the resort. Along the way, the train zips north and west through the foothills and up into the Rockies, providing spectacular views of snow-capped peaks ahead and the flatness of the High Plains behind.

The train passes through more than 20 tunnels in all, including the 6.2-mile Moffat Tunnel, the highest railroad tunnel in the United States.

Between these tunnels and the train itself, the Winter Park Express certainly has a colorful history. Train service between Denver and Winter Park started in the 1910s. Around 1940, the train was rebranded and renamed the Ski Train. It operated continuously every winter until the 2008-2009 season, when it became too expensive to keep up.

The train didn’t run between 2009 and 2015, but Amtrak brought the route back for individual days in 2015. Overwhelming demand and a grassroots effort outlined in this CNN article forced the rail carrier to add regular service this year.

Technically, of course, that means 2017 is the inaugural season of the Winter Park Express. And with the publication of this article, there are only seven weekends left to use it.

Tickets for the journey start at $39 and range in price up to $59, depending on when travelers book (and what’s available). According to the rules of the fares, up to two children may accompany each ticketed adult for half-fare. Who needs traffic anyway?

Matt Villano
Matt Villano is a writer and editor based in Healdsburg, California. To learn more about him, visit whalehead.com.
From Our Partners
A projection show called Hogwarts Always at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, displaying fireworks igniting behind the Hogwarts castle
Destination Spotlight
Experience the Best Theme Parks, Festivals, and More in Florida
Sponsored by
An aerial view of the Palm Beach Par 3 golf course and hotel along the beach in Florida
Natural Wonders
4 Outdoor Adventures Near Marriott Hotels in Florida
Sponsored by
A red lifeguard's hut overlooking the light teal blue water at South Beach, Miami, Florida
Family Travel
Great Florida Destinations for Unforgettable Family or Group Trips
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
An aerial view of the Corinth Canal, a narrow waterway passing between limestone cliffs with a bridge crossing over and some bushes on the sides
Cruise
For a Thrilling Cruise Experience, Book a Sailing Through This Underrated Canal in Greece
July 18, 2024 06:49 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
On a Road Trip Through Wyoming, Celebrate a Legacy of Women’s Voting Rights
History + Culture
A Road Trip in Wyoming Celebrates Its Women’s Voting History
July 18, 2024 04:44 PM
 · 
Lindsay Lambert
A woman hiking near cliffs on a trail
Outdoor Adventure
4 Things I Wish I Knew Before Traveling Solo to a National Park
July 17, 2024 06:53 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
6 Awesome Hiking Apps for Adventurous Travelers
Hiking + Cycling
6 Great Hiking Apps for Adventurous Travelers
July 17, 2024 06:59 AM
 · 
Kayla Matthews

See More