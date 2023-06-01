This New Luxury Cruise Will Circle Africa—Visiting 26 Countries in 90 Days

If you want to go on Seabourn’s newest Africa itinerary, you’ll need to get 10 advance visas (and maybe a new passport, too). The sailing, which is slated to depart on November 30, 2024, will circumnavigate Africa, stopping at 44 ports in 26 countries over the course of three months.

“This is a truly unique itinerary that allows Seabourn guests to explore this fascinating and diverse region—from ruins and archaeological sites and tropical oasis to wildlife and deserts and bustling cities,” Seabourn’s president Natalya Leahy tells AFAR.

The itinerary begins in Spain, with embarkation in Barcelona and a stop in Mallorca. From there, the cruise will spend two days in Tunisia and a day in Malta. After sailing across the Adriatic Sea, guests will spend time in Israel, Egypt, and Oman. Just before the new year, the 450-passenger Seabourn Sojourn will reach Seychelles, an archipelago of 115 islands, before visiting East Africa’s Kenya, Tanzania, Mayotte, Madagascar, and Mozambique.

From there, guests will spend more than a week in South Africa, visiting cities like Durban and Cape Town, and three days in Namibia.

Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe is on the agenda. Photo by Sammy Wong/Unsplash

Heading north along the western coast, the ship will visit Angola, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Gambia, and Senegal, before making a detour to Cape Verde and the Canary Islands, and then will return to the continent for final stops in Morocco and Algeria, before wrapping up in Barcelona.

“We wanted to craft an itinerary that provided a balance of everything [Africa] has to offer—from animal encounters, tropical reefs, and anthropology to ancient ruins and culture exploration,” Leahy says. “We worked hard to identify ports that would provide an array of in-depth African journeys. Additionally, we wanted to find ways to innovate and bring something new to the well-traveled guest, such as off-the-beaten-path experiences and culturally immersive opportunities while still stopping at fan-favorites for any first-time visitors to Africa.”

Seabourn is still in the process of identifying possible excursions, but Leahy says there will be a variety of offerings, ranging from half-day tours to multiday excursions (either in a group or private setting). Some highlights will include safari experiences and game drives in Kenya and Tanzania, visiting the pyramids of Egypt, snorkeling in Seychelles, seeing the cultural sights of Jerusalem, and making a multiday excursion to Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls.

The Pyramids of Giza in Egypt are among the must-see sites passengers will visit along the way. Photo by Flynn Schmidt/Unsplash

The Seabourn Sojourn has 229 suites, ranging from the 295-square-foot Ocean View Suite (featuring a picture window, living area, two-person dining table, walk-in closet, flat-screen television, a free mini-bar, and a bathroom with a separate tub and shower) to the 593-square-foot Owners Suite (the same amenities as the Ocean View Suite, but with a larger seating area, plus a personal veranda, a second half-bath, and a writing desk). Onboard amenities include four dining venues, three bars, a card room, a gym (with treadmills, stationary bikes, and weight machines), and a full-service beauty salon.

Rates start at $39,999 per person, which includes round-trip business-class airfare, airport transfers, unlimited laundry and dry cleaning on board, all meals and drinks, and select land excursions.