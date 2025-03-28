Sponsored Content
These Are Some of Scotland’s Best Eco-Lodges and Sustainable Adventures

Whether hiking, fishing, or whisky tasting, explore Scotland the sustainable way.

A wide view of a man looking out over Lochan Urr in Glen Etive, Scotland, with the snow-capped Buachaille Etive Beag and Buachaille Etive Mor mountains in the background.

Glen Etive is one of the many gorgeous places you can enjoy the outdoors in Scotland.

Courtesy of VisitScotland/Kenny Lam

The wildness of Scotland’s scenery and landscape is integral to its rich culture. Reverence and awe for the remote islands, rolling hills, and misty mountain peaks are the subjects of songs, poems, and great literature. You’ll also find that spirit among locals who actively work to preserve and protect their homeland—whether through rewilding or eco-friendly travel initiatives.

Visitors can travel mindfully here, too, and VisitScotland recently partnered with Tourism Cares to create a resource that makes it easy. The Meaningful Travel map highlights various Scottish organizations making positive social and environmental impacts through bookable experiences. From sustainably minded hotels and knowledgeable hiking guides to artisans teaching their craft, these businesses actively help visitors forge deeper connections to Scotland and ensure the country’s “wild side” and its inimitable culture remain for years to come.

As you plan a trip, use the map and VisitScotland’s Responsible Itineraries, Meaningful Travel itineraries, and supplier directory of trade-ready businesses. Here are some of our picks for the top ways to experience Scotland’s unspoiled landscapes, wildlife, and communities to the fullest.

Book eco-conscious accommodations

Two people alpaca trekking at Beirhope Farm in the Cheviot Hills, Scotland.

Camp alongside alpacas at Beirhope Farm.

Courtesy of VisitScotland/David N Anderson

One of the most effective ways for travelers to immerse themselves in all things Scotland is to choose a stay with roots in Scottish culture or the land itself. The Cairngorm Bothies, located deep within Cairngorms National Park, are self-catering, eco-friendly cottages inspired by traditional Scottish bothies (simple shelters often built in remote areas). Each standalone bothy has a hot plate, walk-in shower, and bathroom.

If you’re more interested in off-grid camping, consider Beirhope Farm. Here, you can reserve a low-impact camping pitch that neighbors the farm’s alpacas and spend the night under dark skies filled with stars covering the Scottish Borders.

A high, wide view of the Ardoch Loch Lomond estate in Scotland and the surrounding open green hills, forests and lake.

Enjoy the trails through the expansive estate when you stay at Ardoch Loch Lomond.

Courtesy of VisitScotland/Ardoch Estate Loch Lomond

A former farmhouse on a 133-acre estate, Ardoch Loch Lomond has 18 well-appointed accommodations available as a full buyout, making it perfect for multigenerational trips, friends, and other groups. The property’s commitment to sustainability includes using locally sourced products, reducing single-use plastics and other waste, and an EV charger.

Comrie Croft’s Eco-Lodge, inside a traditional Scottish farmstead, and the Highland Coast Hotels portfolio are more akin to conventional hotels. Both make efforts to operate sustainably—think wind- and solar-powered lighting and the recycling of food waste into organic fertilizer.

Guided hikes, wildlife tours, and fly fishing in Scotland

A man in a red shirt hiking up green, rolling open hills with a cloudy sky above in Glen Etive, Scotland.

See the Scottish landscape on hill-walking tours.

Courtesy of VisitScotland/Kenny Lam

Perhaps the only way to fully appreciate the beauty of Scotland is to understand it. You can trek over moorlands, by lochs, and through glens (with a “leave no trace” mindset, of course) and learn from experts familiar with the land and wildlife.

Go Wild Scotland takes guests on informative guided walks focused on the local wildlife, including red squirrels, river otters, hawks, and owls. Mckenzie Mountaineering designs hill-walking trips to keep the land undisturbed, and TwinPeakes Fly Fishing Limited does double duty by offering fly fishing lessons that educate guests on ways to preserve Scotland’s rivers.

Rewilding, or restoring natural processes and increasing biodiversity, is another way to get outside and learn more about Scotland’s natural wonders. Dundreggan Rewilding Centre and Scotland the Big Picture actively contribute to rewilding efforts and provide destinations for travelers to see it in action and participate.

See Scotland’s diverse wildlife

A couple birdwatching on a cliff called the Mull of Oa on the Isle of Islay, Inner Hebrides, overlooking an ocean in Scotland.

You could plan a trip to Scotland around birdwatching alone.

Courtesy of VisitScotland/Paul Tomkins

Scotland is home to more than just sheep and Highland cattle, and a handful of organizations make it their mission to responsibly share this country’s wildlife with visitors. Speyside Wildlife guides guests searching for golden eagles, mountain goats, grey seals, and more. If it’s dolphins you’re seeking, book a wildlife cruise aboard the Dolphin Spirit passenger boat.

Those who appreciate the quiet, peaceful hobby of birdwatching may be inclined to take a bird identification workshop with Wild Discovery, discover the wildlife conservation efforts at Argaty Red Kites, or venture to the North Harris Eagle Observatory in the Outer Hebrides to watch golden eagles and white-tailed sea eagles soar above the islands. Self-guided opportunities abound among the woodlands, grasslands, and wetlands of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds’ Loch Lomond Reserve.

Support local crafts and traditions

Many Scottish makers, artisans, and business owners—from distillers and weavers to chefs and artists—are in some of Scotland’s more “wild” parts. The journey to reach them is a rewarding experience in itself. The two-person team behind Pocket House Studio’s ethical sheep-fleece rugs welcomes visitors to their shop in the Outer Hebrides by appointment. While not as remote, Radical Weavers has tartan weaving workshops in its Stirling shop, where visitors can choose their own colors for a unique tartan identity.

Visit Bowhouse, Scotland distilleries, and Kitchen Coos & Ewes

A couple looking out at long-horned highland cows from an open green tour trolly during a Kitchen Coos and Ewes experience in Scotland.

The Kitchen Coos & Ewes experience

Courtesy of VisitScotland/Kenny Lam

Enjoying Scottish food and drink—specifically, whisky—means travelers support local businesses and get a taste of the culture. Found at the north end of the Scottish mainland, Dunnet Bay Distillery offers tours of its tasting room and still house. You only need to drive about an hour south to reach Clynelish Distillery, another business that prides itself on its spirits.

A bit closer to Edinburgh, Bowhouse in the East Neuk of Fife bills itself as a “gathering place.” Locals and visitors can try an assortment of Scottish-grown produce and meet the area’s farmers and producers at monthly market weekends. Other events include workshops like spoon carving and Grass to Grill Tours culminating with a barbeque feast.

Another farm experience is Kitchen Coos & Ewes, a safari-like tour of a farm in southwest Scotland with shaggy Highland cows and a record-breaking flock of beltex sheep. Experiences here end with a cup of tea and house-made baked goods.

VisitScotland
