San Diego Zoo Goes Global to Save Threatened Wildlife

Changes are afoot at San Diego Zoo. As World Wildlife Day returns on March 3 to remind us of the beauty and fragility of the planet’s wild animals and plants, the parent organization of both the zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, San Diego Zoo Global, is evolving into the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA). It’s a name change, but it’s also a renewed commitment by the Southern California institute to continue protecting our feathered, scaly, and furry friends.

The key in Wednesday’s news is the “alliance” part: The famous zoo, the most visited in the United States, wants to build on its 105-year history of collaboration with international organizations, which spans 52 countries and almost 350 partners, and translate the insight gained at the San Diego sites into conservation work that has an impact globally. The zoo has helped mitigate dozens of wildlife disasters in recent years, from koala habitats destroyed in the Australia wildfires to white rhinos facing extinction, and it hopes to be even more successful with this collaborative approach.

It also wants to engage the 5 million+ visitors who tour the zoo and the safari park in San Diego’s Balboa Park in a normal year, raising awareness of the issues the planet’s animals face, encouraging them to become “Allies for Wildlife” and make donations at SDZWA.org.

The news comes at an urgent time. Wildlife is in “catastrophic decline,” WWF says, with wildlife populations falling by more than two thirds in less than 50 years. (The study looked at thousands of species globally and recorded a 68 percent drop in 20,000 populations of mammals, amphibians, birds, and reptiles, the BBC reports.) Climate change, diversity loss, and wildlife trafficking remain ever-present threats.

“While the San Diego Zoo is synonymous with some of the greatest advancements in wildlife care and conservation, our future depends on a sustained and committed focus to the health and well-being of all life on earth,” Paul Baribault, president and CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, said in a release. “We must evolve to meet the growing needs of wildlife in the 21st century and we can’t do this alone. We are placing partnerships and hope at the heart of our organization through this transformation.”

Baribault elaborated on future projects over email to AFAR. “We are committed to focusing our efforts around eight different conservation hubs around the globe—[U.S.] Southwest, Savanna, Amazonia, Oceans, Pacific Islands, Asian Rainforests, African Forests, Australian Forests,” he said, adding that the organization’s fieldwork focus will be a “one health approach.”

“We all realized after 2020 that the health of wildlife is tied directly to the health of people and the health of ecosystems. We have to think of the solutions holistically.”

The organization has also collaborated with artist Romero Britto for a color-splashed new mural at the zoo.

Courtesy of Romero Britto The mural will be displayed at the San Diego Zoo.

