Funny New Posters Depict Staying Home as a Travel Adventure

We’ve all been told that boredom, isolation, and cabin fever can inspire greatness (beyond the greatness inherent in mastering Zoom backgrounds, bread baking, and jigsaw puzzles). Yes, yes, Shakespeare wrote King Lear while in quarantine during the plague, and Sir Isaac Newton figured out some equations that led to calculus and also began to study the forces of gravity.

Another creative heroine battling COVID-19 quarantine listlessness—displaying the superhuman strength to resist rewatching Fleabag or downloading the Animal Crossing video game—has emerged: lifelong travel-junkie Jennifer Baer.

Jennifer Baer's travel posters have a delightful retro vibe and a distinctly of-the-moment sensibility.

Baer’s clever coronavirus-inspired travel posters began showing up on social media in late March, delighting those stuck inside and dreaming of distant horizons. The posters allow us to laugh at these uncertain times of lockdown and self-isolation, casting them instead as times of homebound adventure.

Courtesy of Jennifer Baer “I want us to smile now, but hopefully when we reach the other side, we can reminisce and fully laugh at the ridiculousness of hoarding toilet paper. And perhaps question our motives.”

The need to travel runs through Baer’s DNA: Her parents and grandparents worked for United Airlines. As an adult, she regularly takes epic trips, like hut-to-hut hiking through the Dolomites or stand-up paddleboarding alongside whales in Hawaii. When California’s shelter-in-place order was issued, Baer had to cancel a May trip to Tofino, B.C., and was confined to her 400-square-foot apartment in Palo Alto.