Perk Up With These Under-the-Radar Hotel Loyalty Programs

Just because a hotel isn’t part of a big brand doesn’t mean that loyalty goes unrewarded.

Loyalty, as the airline industry has begun to learn, is a two-way street. As carriers slash perks and make it harder for passengers to earn (and use) miles, some frequent fliers are casting aside long-held loyalties and shopping around instead. Hotels, however, whose loyalty programs award points based on nights and dollars spent, haven’t abandoned perks for elite members quite as readily as airlines. And even travelers who don’t have top elite status with a big hotel brand (or who prefer smaller boutique properties) can enjoy the benefits of some great, lesser-known loyalty programs. Just because a hotel is not attached to one of the big names doesn’t mean that loyalty goes unrewarded. These are some under-the-radar favorites. Kimpton Karma This program is a guarded secret among Kimpton fans because it awards perks from the moment you join. In addition to Kimpton’s free hosted wine hour each day for all guests, Karma members receive a $10 minibar credit during their stay. The program awards a free stay after 20 nights or seven separate stays (rather than forcing members to redeem accrued points according to an award chart). Spa discounts and possible room upgrades are also in the cards at Kimpton properties, including the Ink48 in New York and the Kimpton Gray in Chicago. Fairmont President’s Club

Fairmont has a different kind of program that is designed to reward guests with each stay rather than waiting to achieve elite status for perks. Fairmont was one of the first hotel companies to give free wireless Internet to all of its loyalty program participants, and members score bonus airline miles with each stay, borrow fitness and workout gear so they don’t have to stuff theirs into a suitcase, and even borrow golf clubs at many properties. Relais & Chateaux Club 5C Few travelers realize this charming collection of boutique hotels and luxury inns maintains a fairly exclusive loyalty program. Guests who have stayed at one of the group’s hotels at least 15 nights in a 12-month period can join the program for a host of immediate perks, such as free room upgrades and invitations to local culinary or cultural events during their stay. If you’re looking for a way to take advantage of these perks without staying 15 nights, there are some shortcuts, including dining at a Relais & Chateaux restaurant 15 times or acquiring an American Express Centurion card, which provides instant membership. (Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders can join after only two nights.) Global Hotel Alliance Discovery This loyalty program unites 35 smaller hotel brands and 550 properties into one program. These include Anantara, Avani, Kempinski, Pan Pacific, and Tivoli Hotels and Resorts. It’s free to sign up with immediate perks, including free bottled water and wireless Internet, while higher tiers add room upgrades, late check-out, and welcome amenities. The next time you find yourself checking into the majestic Tivoli Palácio de Seteais in Sintra, Portugal, or one of the four picture-perfect Anantara resorts in the Maldives, don’t forget to hand over your membership card. Small Luxury Hotels of the World Invited

