Save up to 40 Percent During Patagonia’s Winter Sale

When it comes to durable, outdoor-ready duffle bags, Patagonia is one of AFAR’s go-to luggage brands. But Patagonia makes so much more than luggage. And right now you can save up to 40 percent on some of our favorite travel gear—including snow pants, packable puffer jackets, and more—from this environmentally conscious outdoor gear company. Patagonia’s Winter Sale runs through March 8, but select colors and sizes are going quickly so it’s best to nab these deals while you can. Shop the entire sale at Patagonia.com, or keep scrolling to see our curated picks. Courtesy of Patagonia The Nano Puff Hoody for women is marked down in Birch White, seen here. Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody Buy now: Women’s, $174 (was $249), patagonia.com

Buy now: Men’s, $174 (was $249), patagonia.com Select colors and limited sizes of the Nano Puff Hoody—one of AFAR’s favorite travel jackets—are marked down 30 percent right now. Not only are they lightweight, but they can also be stuffed into the internal zippered chest pocket so you can pack the jacket down to the size of a Kindle when you don’t need it. The Nano Puff is made with a recycled polyester ripstop shell and insulated with 60g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco, a 100 percent postconsumer recycled polyester that will stay warm even if it gets wet. Courtesy of Patagonia The Down Sweater Jacket for women, seen here in Camp Green, is 30 percent off. Patagonia Down Sweater Jacket Buy now: Women’s, $160 (was $229), patagonia.com

Buy now: Men’s, $160 (was $229), patagonia.com

Buy now: Girl’s, $83 (was $119), patagonia.com

Buy now: Boy’s, $83 (was $119), patagonia.com

Buy now: Baby’s, $69 (was $99), patagonia.com

If you’re looking for a jacket insulated with down, the Patagonia Down Sweater Jacket is made with 800-fill-power Advanced Global Traceable Down. That means its goose down has been certified by NSF International to help ensure that the birds supplying it are not force-fed or live-plucked. Select colors and sizes are on sale right now for men, women, children, and babies. Courtesy of Patagonia The Men’s 3-in-1 Snowshot Jacket appears here in Palo Green. Patagonia 3-in-1 Ski Jackets Buy now: Women’s 3-in-1 Snowbelle Jacket , $279 (was $399), patagonia.com

Buy now: Men’s 3-in-1 Snowshot Jacket , $279 (was $399), patagonia.com Even Patagonia’s priciest ski gear is on sale right now. For those who’d rather buy one jacket than invest in separate shells and midlayers (like the above Nano Puff and Down Sweater Jackets), consider Patagonia's 3-in-1 jackets. Both versions for men and women are made with a waterproof shell and a zip-out liner jacket insulated with 60g Thermogreen 100 percent polyester insulation. They can each be worn separately, or zipped together for the coldest, snowiest days on the mountain. Courtesy of Patagonia The PowSlayer Bib Pants for women are marked down and available in black. Patagonia PowSlayer Bib Pants Buy now: Women’s, $419 (was $599), patagonia.com

Buy now: Men’s, $419 (was $599), patagonia.com Patagonia’s most premium ski pants $180 off ? While they’re still not cheap, they’re worth buying now and saving for next ski season. These packable bib pants are made with a three-layer Gore-Tex Pro shell fabric that is waterproof, breathable, and lightweight (only 19.9 ounces!). In addition to thigh vents for climate control, these pants also include watertight zippers to keep everything in your pockets dry. Courtesy of Patagonia The Hi-Loft Down Sweater Bunting is available in blue and pink. Patagonia Hi-Loft Down Sweater Bunting for Infants Buy now: $104 (was $149), patagonia.com The daughter of AFAR digital director Laura Dannen Redman practically lived in her Patagonia down bunting through four months of rain, snow, and sleet (“like she was a tiny postal worker”). Redman says it was perfect for playing in the snow, even without boots—the foldover mitts and foot coverings did the job. “I was surprised by how comfortable she seemed in less frigid temps,” Redman says. “It is down, so keep that in mind if your kids have a hint of an allergy.” If you’re looking for a fully waterproof snowsuit, there’s also this Baby Snow Pile One-Piece ($125, was $179) that’s insulated with a down alternative that stays warm even when wet. Courtesy of Patagonia The Black Hole Backpack 25L is currently 30 percent off in the Iceberg Melt Small: Abalone Blue color. Patagonia Black Hole Backpack 25L Buy now: $90 (was $129), patagonia.com

The smaller version of one of AFAR’s favorite water-resistant backpacks, the 25-liter Black Hole has just enough room for carrying everything you need for a day outdoors without weighing you down. The boxy main compartment can fit larger items, plus there’s organizational pockets for everything else. Its stretchy side pouches can fit your water bottle or sunglasses case, while an interior padded sleeve will protect your 15-inch laptop. A padded back panel and shoulder straps keep things comfy. >> Next: How to Travel Carry-On Only for a Ski Trip

