These One-of-a-Kind Hotels are Unforgettable Destinations Unto Themselves

At Auberge Resorts Collection’s destination-driven hotels, travelers enjoy exceptional hospitality while immersing themselves in nature and the local culture. It’s all in the details.

Whether it’s a historic estate in Texas or a mountain retreat in Colorado, the best hotels offer so much more than a place to lay your head at night. They bring “that something special” that only comes with thoughtful service, stylish design, and an authentic connection to the region.

Auberge Resorts Collection has carefully curated luxury hotels and resorts where all these elements come together for an enriching, transformative travel experience. Here are some of their latest properties to reopen, renovations, and exciting new programs that are sure to leave you with lasting memories.

Madeline Hotel & Residences in Telluride, Colorado

Be among the first to visit the newly reimagined Madeline Hotel & Residences, a first-of-its-kind luxury hotel in Telluride where classic alpine design meets modern, relaxed sophistication. Set against the San Juan Mountains, the Madeline is more than a lavish property in an outdoor lover’s paradise—it’s a curated approach to immersing travelers in the landscape of one of the country’s most sublime mountain towns. Enjoy Colorado’s high country with unforgettable experiences arranged by in-house Adventure Guides, from foraging for edible greens and mushrooms with the executive chef and private or self-guided 4x4 excursions to thrilling paragliding tours and private fly-fishing lessons followed by a chef-curated picnic.

The hotel has also become a social hub for fine dining in Telluride, including the newly debuted Timber Room, an indoor-outdoor après ski bar and elevated lounge that is truly the social heart of the resort. There, guests can sip handcrafted cocktails and nosh on duck terrine toast before moving on to a hearty dry-aged bone-in ribeye. Black Iron Kitchen + Bar is the perfect place to fuel up with a hearty adventurer’s brunch or continue the party after playing in the rugged outdoors. Share stories with friends and family around signature fire-tables, while dining on casual modern mountain cuisine. Inspired by the best of what’s in season from local Western Slope farms, Executive Chef Bill Greenwood serves fresh, spirited takes on the hearty, rustic food you crave after a long day in nature with seasonal dishes including elk chili and baked San Luis Valley rainbow trout.

Spend an afternoon lounging on the redesigned Alpine Swim Club’s picturesque rooftop pool and dining terrace, where you can imbibe and indulge with a backdrop of breathtaking mountain views. Private Dining is also available upon request when you crave a night unlike any other, and our chef will craft a menu personalized for your special occasion. It’s this mix of world-class amenities that makes for next-level getaways or extended stays at the Madeline.

Bishop’s Lodge in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Situated on 317 secluded acres adjacent to Santa Fe National Forest yet just minutes from the city’s historic downtown area, the new, restored Bishop’s Lodge offers a profound sense of place. For over 150 years, travelers and locals alike have gathered on the iconic property—built by the first Archbishop of Santa Fe—to explore its sprawling sun washed plains, embedded with mesas, meadows, ridges, and creeks. Whether you’re seeking outdoor adventure, authentic cultural experiences, or a transformative approach to wellness, here, you’re guaranteed to discover it at every turn. Guests can embark on a sunset horseback ride to a scenic spot for a private mezcal tasting, wander Santa Fe’s art galleries with an expert guide, or get grounded during a sound bathing meditation at Turquesa Healing Arts Studio.

Thoughtfully preserved, Bishop’s Lodge showcases its Southwestern legacy through design, too, blending the estate’s original features with distinctly state-of-the-art comforts. Each adobe guestroom is a cozy sanctuary featuring a traditional kiva wood-burning fireplace, private terrace, and works by talented local artisans, such as woven Navajo rugs.

For another “taste” of the hotel’s Southwestern heritage, stop by SkyFire, an elegant, yet rustic restaurant with an al fresco, fireside patio that boasts magnificent views of the lush mountains. The wood-fired piñon and cedar grill adds an earthy, smoky complexity to dishes while the Chile Host is on hand to curate peppers and chili oil pairings based on each guest’s palette.

Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica

You can’t help but slow down and unplug when you arrive at Hacienda AltaGracia, an otherworldly retreat nestled at the foothills of Costa Rica’s Talamanca Mountains. Reopening to guests in November, this haven for adventure and wellness provides visitors with the kind of immersive programming and quietly powerful setting that encourages recentering and exploration. Settle into your private casita and fill your day with the help of your “Compa,” an experience designer dedicated to each guest. Saddle up at Los Establos, Hacienda AltaGracia’s world-class stables and home to a variety of indigenous Costa Rican horses, or hike on the property’s 180 lush acres. Zipline through the untamed rainforest or savor a coffee tasting. With 7,000 coffee plants, Hacienda AltaGracia is effectively a working plantation.

No stay at this oasis is complete without visiting the property’s ambitious new 20,000-square-foot spa, The Well. A holistic wellness destination that expertly blends traditional and innovative approaches, the facility’s many experiences draw from thousands of years of healing rituals and harness the hotel’s deep connection to nature. After starting with a purifying herbal exfoliation and local clay treatment, guests can relax during a soothing soak in the fresh waters of the Calientillo River and bathe their senses in the sound, vibration, and touch of the water.

Other options include Maderoterapia or Wood Therapy–a holistic massage technique practiced in Central America—and Celluma Light Therapy, a type of technology proven to decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, reduce acne, and heal damaged muscle tissue. Here, you’re sure to find something special for mind, body, and soul.

Commodore Perry Estate in Austin, Texas

The Commodore Perry Estate—a 10,800-square-foot mansion built in 1928 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places—was restored to its former glory (and then some) in 2020. Designed to reflect contemporary glamour and gracious Texas hospitality, this treasured landmark welcomes guests to its charming,10-acre grounds. Blissful hidden corners, weekly fitness classes, and farm-fresh cuisine make it easy to feel pampered here. From the Jazz Age-inspired dining room at Lutie’s to the vaulted Solarium to the sun-splashed pool, guests will discover a multitude of inviting dining spaces where they can indulge in local ingredients with a Texan twist, like fried chicken biscuit sandwiches and green corn hush puppies with truffles.

Located in the heart of Austin, one of the state’s most vibrant cities, guests can freely explore famous Texas landmarks on foot, by bike, or by kayak. Commodore Perry Estate also celebrates Austin’s creative spirit through sophisticated on-property experiences. Sip on reserves while listening to vintage records, enjoy an old-fashioned punch bowl, gather in the Living Room for a live concert, or come football season, watch a Longhorns home game as you sample Chef Bradley’s BBQ on the sprawling lawn. As part of Auberge Resorts Collection’s six-property ArtSalon series, the Commodore Perry Estate is currently hosting “Reverberation,” mesmerizing installations by renowned artist Delaney Allen that are inspired by the rose, the signature flower of the estate.