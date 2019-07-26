“Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood” Filming Locations You Can Visit in Los Angeles

A production designer from Quentin Tarantino’s crew shares what it took to bring 1960s Hollywood back to the big screen—plus a few of the real-life locations where scenes from the film were staged.

share this article

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood is primed to evoke a spectrum of emotions from audiences. Among them, bittersweetness: The wait is over for Tarantino acolytes, who haven’t had a new movie to dissect since 2015’s The Hateful Eight (sweet). But it’s also a reminder that this is the Oscar-winning auteur’s penultimate film, since Tarantino announced his plans to retire after making his 10th movie (bitter). Set in 1969 at the height of Los Angeles’s halcyon hippie days, Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood tells the story of Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), an actor coming to terms with his declining career in a movie industry transitioning to a new era from the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age, and Cliff Booth, Dalton’s stunt double and closest pal (Brad Pitt). Soon, hot shot director Roman Polanski (Rafał Zawierucha) and his girlfriend Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) move in next door and they end up colliding with a dark figure in the cultural landscape of late 1960s Los Angeles: Charles Manson. Every shot in the movie vibrates with verisimilitude because of Tarantino’s penchant for tangible, historically accurate sets. The filmmaker’s directive to his crew? Turn Los Angeles now into Los Angeles then—without the help of digital technology. “He was not interested in going the CGI route. He is very much in love with seeing original things brought back,” says Once Upon a Time’s production designer Barbara Ling (who is a native Angeleno). “That was unbelievably exciting: the idea of having this moment in time come back in a three-dimensional world. Then it was figuring out how we could actually do it.” Doing it required months of collaboration with city planners and various business owners, not to mention an army of set decorators and construction crews. “When everything was in place, and the period cars came in, and night was falling, and all the neon went on,” Ling says, “it was this moment of breathtaking transportation.” Here, Ling shares the lowdown on a handful of Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood filming locations that served as film sets and remain real establishments you can visit in Los Angeles to revel in ’60s glory. Photo by Tina Whatcott Echeverria Musso & Frank Grill appears in a “Once Upon a Time” scene featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Al Pacino. Musso & Frank Grill 6667 Hollywood Blvd.

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood’s oldest restaurant, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this September, hasn’t changed a bit since its days as the steakhouse of choice for celebrities like Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Ernest Hemingway. (Seriously, its red-leather banquettes, wood grill, and cigar smoke–stained wallpaper hail from 1934.) Ling’s crew spent days filming inside of Musso & Frank Grill—look for it in the scene where Dalton meets up with a smarmy Hollywood agent (Al Pacino). “I don’t think we could’ve filmed in Musso’s as long as we did if it wasn’t for Quentin,” Ling says. “They love him because he goes on a daily basis. They said, ‘We’re going to bring out the original plates.’ They were so into it. The beauty of Musso’s is that they’ve tried to stay as unchanged as possible, and it was great to give them that glory.” Book a table and indulge in dinner specials like grenadine of beef and Welsh rarebit, or grab a seat at the bar and let the bartender make you one of Musso’s legendary martinis (stirred, not shaken). Courtesy of Andrew Cooper/Sony Pictures The “Once Upon a Time” production design crew recreated the famous Pussycat Theater facade to feature the Hollywood Boulevard location onscreen. Pussycat Theater 6656 Hollywood Blvd. Swing by what was once L.A.’s most famous adult film theater and today you’ll see Hologram USA, where holographic projections of celebrities like Billie Holiday sporadically perform. To re-create the Pussycat for scenes from Tarantino’s film, Ling and her team covered the building’s current LED signage and reattached the theater’s iconic logo to its front. “We literally [re]built the entire facade of the Pussycat: the letters, the neon, everything,” Ling says, adding that the lettering on every marquee in the film, from the Pussycat to the Pantages to the Vogue, is historically accurate, too. “Quentin wanted [to display] exactly what was playing on that date at that time on all of the marquees, so we did it,” Ling adds. “It was all real.” You won’t see any X-rated content at the theater today, but if you’re lucky, you may be able to catch a hologram performing the hits. Check Hologram USA’s website for showtimes before stopping in. Related You Can Still Find Old Hollywood Glamour at These Los Angeles Spots Larry Edmunds Bookshop 6644 and 6666 Hollywood Blvd. This long-standing cinema and theater-related bookshop is still slinging movie posters, scripts, and other paraphernalia out of its original space on Hollywood Boulevard, but it looks a little different today than it did in 1969. To restore the Larry Edmunds Bookshop to its former state for scenes in Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, Ling reproduced the original storefront sign and tracked down period-appropriate merchandise. “We re-created the facade, where they had books in the window,” Ling says. “We bought books from that era and had some of the covers remade.” Pop into the used bookstore during regular hours, take in 70 years of history, and then take home a souvenir. Courtesy of Andrew Cooper/Sony Pictures A dinner scene from the film was shot at El Coyote Café, where Sharon Tate visited before becoming a victim of the Manson family murders. El Coyote Café 7312 Beverly Blvd.

Article continues below advertisement