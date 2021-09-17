Travel Differently to Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations on the Emerald Azzurra

From charming fishing towns on the Italian Riviera to sunny, idyllic Greek islands, it’s easy to miss entire worlds of culture, history, and natural beauty when you pass these hidden treasures by in favor of busy, iconic destinations. For those seeking a different way to travel, the highly anticipated Emerald Azzurra is a luxurious superyacht that sets the bar for deeper dives into places—wholly distinct from massive ocean liners in content, concept, and experience.

Launching in January 2022, the new yacht will set sail in the Mediterranean, Adriatic, and Red Seas during its inaugural season, docking in out-of-the-way ports and harbors that are full of inspiring adventures only accessible to small ships. Think Croatia’s moonlike Pag Island, Italy’s Renaissance city of Portoferraio, and Greece’s Amorgos—where it’s still possible to escape the tourists.

Whether you choose an eight-day trip along the Adriatic Coast or an epic journey through the Mediterranean, each insightful itinerary makes for a rich, authentic adventure by highlighting handpicked activities that aren’t available to the ordinary traveler. And, with only 100 guests onboard, you’ll have plenty of time for independent exploration. Meet locals from an ancient community in Turkey. Embark on a guided tour of the archaeological site of Delphi. In Split, attend a performance of traditional Klapa—a cappella singing performed in Croatia’s Dalmatian region.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Almuhammady/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most recently, Emerald Cruises unveiled two brand-new Emerald Azzurra itineraries that call on Saudi Arabian ports along the Red Sea coast. Both 10-day and 12-day cruises allow access to some of history’s most celebrated landmarks, including Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza and Jordan’s ancient city of Petra. Guests will also explore inspiring destinations that have yet to be widely visited by the western world, such as AlUla, one of the oldest cities on the Arabian Peninsula and the first World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia. Spend time in Aqaba, Jordan, where vibrant coral reefs and sunken vessels make for some of the Red Sea’s best diving. Immerse yourself in local life during a stop in Duba, Saudi Arabia, a small town affectionately known as “the Pearl of the Red Sea.”

When you aren’t on land, Emerald Azzurra’s intimate style of overwater travel also allows for discovery of coastal hideouts and crystal waters up close. The ship’s marina platform is designed for easy access to snorkeling, paddle boarding, swimming, and other water sports. Kayak along the colorful Tigullian Bay in Portofino. Go snorkeling above vibrant coral reefs in Rhodes. Board a Zodiac to search for marine life in Croatia’s endless sea grottos. It’s all part of a combination of outdoor adventure, exclusive destinations, and stimulating programming—that only involves unpacking once. Here, some of the yacht’s most thrilling upcoming itineraries, from the French Riviera and southern Italy to the Adriatic Coast and Greek islands.

Emerald Azzurra in Croatia ah_fotobox/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Otherworldly beauty and vibrant local life on the Croatian Coast

Kick off this enchanting eight-day trip along the dazzling Adriatic Coast in the iconic “floating” city of Venice. From there, Emerald Azzurra will transport you to Croatia’s most unspoiled islands and charming seaside towns. From Krk, Zadar, and Šibenik to Hvar, Split, Korcula, and Dubrovnik, learn why so many have fallen in love with this country’s warm hospitality, distinct medieval buildings, and natural beauty.

Hike the barren, moonlike landscape of Pag Island before sampling the local delicacy Pag cheese with a glass of dry white Žutica. Find history at every turn on the narrow stone streets of Šibenik, the oldest native town in the country recognized for its UNESCO World Heritage-protected St James’ Cathedral. Enjoy a night on the town in Hvar—Croatia’s answer to Saint-Tropez—where the shoreline is bursting with luxurious yachts and posh cafes. Throughout your vacation, use Emerald Azzurra’s stand-up paddleboards, snorkeling equipment, and kayaks to discover the European country’s mysterious grottos, serene coves, and lush inlets.

Archaeological marvels and ancient history on the Greek Islands and Turkish Coastline

During this dreamy eight-day itinerary on Emerald Azzurra, sail the turquoise waters of the southeastern Aegean Sea, stopping on the way to discover the rich cultures, historic landmarks, and bustling ports that have survived for millennia along the shores of the stunning Greek, Dodecanese, and surrounding islands. Starting and ending in Athens—the current capital and heart of Ancient Greece—guests will travel from Patmos, Rhodes, Amorgos, and Mykonos to Bodrum and Kuşadasi in Turkey.

In Kuşadasi, gain a special perspective on local life in the beloved beach town through a scenic bike tour and visit the remarkably intact ruins of the city of Ephesus, once the trade center of the ancient world. Try your hand at the modern art of mosaic making in cosmopolitan Mykonos. Marvel at the remains of one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, in Bodrum. Admire Cycladic architecture on the secret Greek hideaway of Amorgos. Whether you’re looking to celebrate the past or simply unwind, you’ll find paradise on these historic, jaw-dropping coastlines.

Once-in-a-lifetime adventure and culinary traditions in the Mediterranean’s Gems

Launching in 2023, a 26-day journey of epic proportions begins by sailing the French and Italian Rivieras between Nice and Rome before heading down Italy’s western coast to Sicily and the Ionian Sea to Greece. Emerald Azzurra’s last leg takes guests round-trip from Athens to both storied favorite and lesser-known ports in Greece and Turkey. By combining three routes into one and offering the best of both the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, guests have the rare opportunity to check off multiple dream destinations, while also taking the time to explore multiple untapped spots in one the most beautiful corners of the globe.

Portoferraio, with its pristine, white pebble beaches and majestic Medici forts, and indulge in a cantucci (biscotti) baking class and Tuscan wine tasting. Kayak along the rugged shoreline and colorful fishing villages of the Amalfi Coast. Land in Ermoupolis—a town settled by refugees of war that became known for its theatrical performances—and attend a live musical show at the 19th-century Apollo Theater. Witness historic WWI battlefields in Çanakkale, before island-hopping between the Greek islands of Rhodes, Santorini, and Mykonos for a relaxing end to your tour.

