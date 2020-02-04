This Is Nuts: You Could Go to Italy for Free, Thanks to Nutella

Photo by Alexander Prokopenko/Shutterstock
By Mekalyn Rose
Feb 4, 2020
Photo by Richard Semik/Shutterstock
Piedmont, Italy—land of Nutella.
Only further fueling our addiction, makers of Nutella are giving fans a chance to win a five-day trip to Italy’s Piedmont region, the birthplace of the decadent hazelnut spread.
Mark your calendars: February 5 is World Nutella Day. (Wait, we thought every day was Nutella day.) And to celebrate, Ferrero, the company behind the hazelnut spread is treating its fandom to 20,000 jars of Nutella and the chance to win a trip to Italy.
The trip will include a round-trip flight from the United States to Milan, from which the lucky winners will travel to Italy’s Piedmont region. Highlights will include a guided tour of the Ferrero factory in the city of Alba where Nutella is made, a barolo cooking class and wine experience, and a private tour of the city of Turin. The recipients will be put up in classy establishments, such as the Relais San Maurizio (a converted monastery in Cuneo, Italy) and the sophisticated Principi di Piemonte in Turin.
To enter, you will need to fill out an entry form on the site NutellaDay.com between 12 a.m. EST on February 5 and 6 a.m. EST on February 6. One winner and a companion will be chosen to travel to Italy for the all-inclusive, five-day trip. Participants must be 18 years old to enter and must be a legal resident of one of the 50 United States or of the District of Columbia.
Article continues below advertisement
True Nutella enthusiasts can also enter to win a jar of their favorite spread. Between 12 a.m. EST on February 5 and 6 a.m. EST on February 6, jump on social media to upload a Nutella-themed post onto your personal Twitter or Instagram accounts, or directly onto Nutella’s Facebook page with the hashtag #WNDGiveaway as well as a hashtag with your state’s abbreviation (#NJ or #CA, for example).
Once fans from each state reach the required 50 posts from each of the 50 states (a map on Nutella’s website will keep track of every state’s progress, with each incoming post turning the states a darker shade of cocoa), the Nutella brand will notify participants that they have unlocked the ability to visit NutellaDay.com and claim a coupon for a free 13-ounce jar of Nutella. Nutella has set aside 20,000 coupons for the occasion.
Whether you win or not, if you’re really feeling like a chocolate-themed adventure, the Nutella pilgrimage is just the latest in chocolate-centered travel. A glamping site recently opened next door to a chocolate factory in Slovenia, and we compiled a list of chocolate-fueled experiences (such as cacao-infused spa days) around the world.
>> Next: This Unusual Belgian Chocolate Workshop Takes Your Tastebuds on a 5,000-Mile Journey
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy
more from afar