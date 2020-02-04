This Is Nuts: You Could Go to Italy for Free, Thanks to Nutella

Mark your calendars: February 5 is World Nutella Day. (Wait, we thought every day was Nutella day.) And to celebrate, Ferrero, the company behind the hazelnut spread is treating its fandom to 20,000 jars of Nutella and the chance to win a trip to Italy.

The trip will include a round-trip flight from the United States to Milan, from which the lucky winners will travel to Italy’s Piedmont region. Highlights will include a guided tour of the Ferrero factory in the city of Alba where Nutella is made, a barolo cooking class and wine experience, and a private tour of the city of Turin. The recipients will be put up in classy establishments, such as the Relais San Maurizio (a converted monastery in Cuneo, Italy) and the sophisticated Principi di Piemonte in Turin.

To enter, you will need to fill out an entry form on the site NutellaDay.com between 12 a.m. EST on February 5 and 6 a.m. EST on February 6. One winner and a companion will be chosen to travel to Italy for the all-inclusive, five-day trip. Participants must be 18 years old to enter and must be a legal resident of one of the 50 United States or of the District of Columbia.