Norway Finally Reopens, Dropping Quarantine for All Travelers

The land of Vikings, Northern Lights, fjords, and friluftsliv is once again welcoming back international travelers after nearly two years of restrictive COVID-19 travel measures. Effective January 26, Norway has dropped its quarantine requirement for international arrivals.

All U.S. travelers ages 16 and older, vaccinated or not, are now able to enter Norway as long as they complete an entry registration form no more than 72 hours before arriving in Norway, and then take a free COVID-19 rapid antigen test upon arrival at the airport in Norway.

Those who cannot present a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate—which according to Norwegian authorities is either a Norwegian COVID-19 certificate, EU digital COVID certificate, or U.K. NHS COVID-pass—including unvaccinated travelers, must present a negative COVID test (PCR or antigen) taken no more than 24 hours prior to their departing flight for Norway. For the majority of U.S. travelers, that means a prearrival test is needed—a CDC-issued vaccination certificate won’t be accepted.

“Those who cannot prove with an EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate that they are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19 (e.g., CDC card holders), must also present a negative COVID-19 test taken 24 hours before arrival in Norway,” the U.S. Embassy in Norway confirmed.

Children under 16 are not required to take a test before arrival but will be asked to take a test upon arrival. (An exception could be made “if it would be unreasonably difficult for them to take the test,” according to the Norwegian government.)