Tips + NewsTrending News
By Bailey Berg
  •  March 13, 2023

North America Will Launch Its First Zero-Emission Train This Summer

The hydrogen-powered rail will only emit water vapor while shuttling between destinations in Canada.

A blue hydrogen-powered train on a track running along a coast.

The new hydrogen-powered trains emit only water vapor.

Courtesy of Train de Charlevoix

Just over a decade in the making, a hydrogen-powered train will start moving passengers between much-loved Canadian destinations as of June. It’s the first zero-emissions train in all of North America.

Known as Train de Charlevoix, the will link two hugely popular Quebec tourist destinations: Parc de la Chute-Montmorency (a park with a nearly 300-foot waterfall just outside of Quebec City and Baie-Saint-Paul (a town on the St. Lawrence River that’s known for its mountains and art galleries). A one way journey will take about 90 minutes, emitting only water vapor as it runs on green hydrogen.

The train was developed by French green energy producer Alstom. Hydrogen power is an alternative to traditional gas that uses hydrogen and oxygen as the electrical energy to power the trains. The train runs at a maximum speed of roughly 85 miles per hour.

Very little of the world’s rail system operates electrically—most trains run on diesel, which has proven damaging to the environment—however, this new train demonstrates a viable alternative. They’re the second of their kind—last August, Germany launched its Cordadia iLint (also made by Alstom), the first hydrogen-powered passenger trains, which replaced 14 diesel trains that previously operated in the state of Lower Saxony.

The debut season of Train de Charlevoix runs June 17—October 22, 2023. The train departs from Quebec City at 9 a.m. and pull out of Baie-Saint-Paul station at 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday (think of this as a leisure rail rather than commuter). Going in each direction, the train will stop at seven riverside towns (including Sainte-Anne-De-Beaupre, Petite Riviere-Saint-Francois, and Le Massif, among others). Round-trip tickets start at $99 for adults and $69 for children (seats on the river-facing side of the train are an additional $10).

Through the summer season, the train will also offer an Eco-Agro tour, where guides will take passengers to three local breweries to sample beer flights and learn about the brewing process in this region and how they’re working to be more sustainable.

Tickets are available on traindecharlevoix.com.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
More from AFAR
Galataport shopping center avenue
Where to Travel Next
New Things to Eat, Drink, and Do in Istanbul, Turkey
Airplane Outfit Collage
Style + Design
Lydia Tár Is Problematic—but She’s My Travel Style Icon Anyway
Istanbul-Hotels-Lede-Four-Seasons-Sultanahmet_Exterior-4.jpg
Hotels
Istanbul Is Open to Travelers—and There Are Several New Hotels to Check Into
combination of two images, Noma exterior at left, Noma interior featuring dining tables and chairs at right
Restaurants + Cafés
What’s Next for Noma?
A cowboy on horseback roping a calf
History + Culture
Why the Unofficial Cowboy Capital of Nevada Should Be Your Next Trip
10 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2022
National Parks
Crowd-Free, Wild, and Under the Radar: 10 Underrated U.S. National Parks You Should Visit This Year
Load More