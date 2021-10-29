Tips + NewsCOVID + Travel
By Nick PerryAssociated Press (AP)
  •  October 29, 2021

New Zealand Eases Quarantine but Won’t Welcome Tourists Yet

Returning New Zealanders will now quarantine for 7 days rather than 14—and it may be months before international travelers can visit.
New Zealand Eases Quarantine but Won’t Welcome Tourists Yet

International travelers will have to wait a little longer before they can explore New Zealand again.

Photo by Daniel Huebner/Shutterstock

New Zealand officials said Thursday they will gradually loosen their border quarantine requirements, which have been among the toughest in the world throughout the pandemic.

But while the changes will make it easier for New Zealanders stranded abroad to return home, officials gave no date for when tourists might be welcomed back. That change is likely still months away.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said that from next month, most people arriving in New Zealand would need to spend seven days in a quarantine hotel run by the military, half the previous requirement.

He said some new arrivals from low-risk Pacific island countries could skip quarantine altogether and isolate at home. The new rules were an interim step ahead of broader reopening measures that would be gradually introduced once more than 90 percent of New Zealanders aged 12 and over were fully vaccinated, he said. So far, 72 percent of eligible people have had both shots.

The change follows a growing outcry from New Zealanders who have been trying to return home but have been unable to secure spots in the quarantine system. Some have resorted to legal action.

“I acknowledge that there’s a lot of pressure there. My message to the people who are keen to get back into New Zealand is: There isn’t very long to wait now,” Hipkins said. “And encouraging their fellow New Zealanders to get fully vaccinated will help us get to that point faster.”

Hipkins said he expected most new arrivals would be able to isolate at home by sometime in the first quarter of next year. He said the first priority was New Zealanders and those with valid visas.

“Tourists are more of a challenge, in that they don’t necessarily have somewhere to isolate on arrival,” Hipkins said. “But we’ll work our way through all of that.”

Political opponents said the changes didn’t go far enough and that fully vaccinated travelers returning home posed little risk.

Before the pandemic began, more than 3 million tourists visited New Zealand each year, and the industry was among the nation’s largest earners of foreign income.

For more than a year after the pandemic began, the strict quarantine system helped New Zealand remain almost completely virus-free and allowed life to return to normal.

But an outbreak of the more contagious Delta variant in Auckland more than two months ago has proved impossible to extinguish, forcing officials to abandon their previous zero-tolerance approach in favor of a suppression strategy.

With the virus continuing to spread in Auckland, which remains in lockdown, the border requirements had begun to seem outdated.

Thursday’s announcement came after officials said two people in the city of Christchurch had caught the virus after one returned from Auckland. There was no immediate evidence the virus was spreading further in the city.

>>Next: The Māori Village Where New Zealand Tourism Began

Nick Perry

This article contains COVID-era information about travel, such as travel restrictions, restaurant opening hours, and mask requirements, that may no longer be factual. Please consult additional sources for more up-to-date information.

Enjoyed this article? Save us as a preferred source

Add Afar as Preferred Source Follow Afar on Google News
FROM OUR PARTNERS
The sun sets over the mountains to create a beautiful golden hour at Marichel vineyard overlooking Okanagan Lake
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
You Don’t Need an Itinerary for British Columbia’s Wine Country—Just a Sauna and a Bike
Sponsored by
Sandstone rocks form an arch over cerulean blue water at the Crystal Lagoon in Comino
Health + Wellness
How to Experience a Different Kind of Wellness in Malta
Sponsored by
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
An American Airlines airplane flying upward
Air Travel News
American Is Retiring International First Class. I Flew Its New Top Tier to Find Out What Will Replace It
September 25, 2026 07:05 PM
 · 
Cat Sposato
People sitting on the waterfront in Düsseldorf, Germany with the city's Rhine Tower in the center of the image
Air Travel News
An All-Business-Class Airline Is Connecting This German City to the U.S.
September 24, 2026 06:39 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Boats cruising in Sydney Harbor, Australia
Air Travel News
The First-Ever Nonstop Flight Between Australia and New York Is Finally Coming
September 23, 2026 11:34 AM
 · 
Chris Dong
The interior entrance of the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport with a soaring, arched ceiling of windows and a person walking with a wheeled luggage in the center of the frame
Air Travel News
TSA’s Plan to Privatize Security Was Quietly Canceled. What Does That Mean for Airports?
September 22, 2026 05:40 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg