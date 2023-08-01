Resy Will Pick Up Your Tab When You Dine at These Neighborhood Restaurants Across the USA

With the summer dining season in full swing, Resy wants restaurantgoers to consider some local (and perhaps more under-the-radar) spots. The Amex-owned reservation platform will host dinners at 25 standout neighborhood restaurants in six major U.S. cities throughout August in what it calls “The Resy Tastemakers” program. Oh, and did we mention Resy will be picking up the check at the end of the meal?

Reservations for these weekly events are open for anyone to register to get their check paid, up to $99 per person, at Resy.com/shopsmall or through the Resy app. Diners living in—or visiting—the following cities can participate: Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

Head to Krüs Kitchen in Miami for a menu with influences that truly span the globe. Photo by Vanessa Diaz

Here’s the full schedule, including a list of participating restaurants:



Wednesday, August 9 : Joseph Leonard (New York), Harold and Belles (L.A.), Mourad (S.F.), Mi Tocaya (Chicago), Annabelle (D.C.), Tropezón (Miami)

: Joseph Leonard (New York), Harold and Belles (L.A.), Mourad (S.F.), Mi Tocaya (Chicago), Annabelle (D.C.), Tropezón (Miami) Wednesday, August 16: & Sons Ham Bar (New York), Kismet (L.A.), Kin Khao (S.F.), TenGoku Aburiya (Chicago), Elle (D.C.), Krüs Kitchen (Miami)

& Sons Ham Bar (New York), Kismet (L.A.), Kin Khao (S.F.), TenGoku Aburiya (Chicago), Elle (D.C.), Krüs Kitchen (Miami) Wednesday, August 23: Txikito (New York), Great White (L.A.), Outerlands (S.F.), Lula Cafe (Chicago), Revelers Hour (D.C.), Lion and the Rambler (Miami), Semilla (Miami)

Txikito (New York), Great White (L.A.), Outerlands (S.F.), Lula Cafe (Chicago), Revelers Hour (D.C.), Lion and the Rambler (Miami), Semilla (Miami) Wednesday, August 30: Tuome (New York), Madre (L.A.), Brenda’s Soul Food (S.F.), Cherry Circle Room (Chicago), St. Vincent Wine (D.C.), Fox’s Lounge (Miami)

The first reservation drop for the Tastemakers program will open on Monday, August 7, at 10 a.m. local time, and continue every Monday in August for the weekly Wednesday night dinner reservations throughout the month. Of course, demand is anticipated to outstrip supply for these comped meals, so those who move fast stand the best chance to score a reservation (ahem, Resy).

Resy executives say the purpose of Tastemakers is to uplift independently owned restaurants by encouraging casual diners to become regulars at their local eateries. “Big ideas come from small restaurants,” says Pablo Rivero, CEO of Resy and vice president of dining for American Express, adding that the program will help “diners discover the places that influence the way we eat and drink.”

Kin Khao in San Francisco is serving up locally sourced Thai dishes like charred Monterey Bay squid in a spicy seafood sauce. Courtesy of Kin Khao

Participating establishments include Txikito in New York City, a Basque restaurant first opened in 2008 by a husband-and-wife duo that reinvented it postpandemic. After closing for 30 months and renovating the interior, Txikito reopened with a new menu and landed on the New York Times’s list of 100 Best Restaurants. On the other side of the country, Harold & Belle’s has become an iconic south Los Angeles institution serving New Orleans–style Creole cuisine for more than 50 years.

“Our restaurant has so much history behind it, but no matter how many years go by, having new customers dine with us means so much,” says Jessica Legaux, co-owner of Harold & Belle’s. “As a third-generation family business, it’s so important to us to be discovered by the next generation.”

Heading to L.A.? Check out the farm-to-table venue Great White, which is part of the Resy Tastemaker program. Photo by Brecht Van’t Hof

In addition to the scheduled August events, Resy will offer a more widespread promotion for U.S.-based Amex credit cardholders at 200 restaurants nationwide. Starting August 1, eligible American Express card members can enroll in an offer to redeem a $15 statement credit when spending $60 or more on a single purchase at select Resy restaurants (up to two times) by August 31. This offer includes other restaurants in the six major U.S. cities above, as well as venues in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, New Orleans, Seattle, and more.

To participate in the deal, Amex cardholders must log in to their account (online or through the Amex app), register for the “Resy Tastemaker” offer, and use their Amex card to pay at the restaurant. The statement credit is automatic but may take up to 90 days to process.

In 2019, American Express acquired Resy and has since been creating a one-stop shop of travel and dining benefits for cardholders. Amex isn’t shy in saying holders of its premium credit cards get first dibs on exclusive reservations and offers.

However, it’s not the only credit card company delving into the world of food. Chase’s purchase of the Infatuation in 2021 opened the door for cardholder-specific dining events and editorial content. Meanwhile, in 2022, Capital One unveiled its own curated collection of restaurants in partnership with chef José Andrés, dubbed Capital One Dining.