Kauai Will Allow Visitors to Quarantine Within Resorts—if They Wear a Tracking Device

A new “enhanced movement quarantine” will give guests access to the entire resort—versus being confined to their room.

At approved properties, guests will be able to move around in their “resort bubble” during their mandatory quarantine.

Kauai mayor Derek Kawakami signed an emergency rule on September 15 that allows guests to have access to an entire hotel or resort facility during their mandatory quarantine—versus being confined to just their room. In an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, all travelers arriving in Hawaii must quarantine for 14 days following their arrival—and the state’s quarantine rule is quite rigid. The quarantine order requires visitors and residents to proceed directly to their designated quarantine location after leaving the airport, where they are to remain for 14 days (or for the duration of their stay in Hawaii, whichever is shorter). For visitors, the designated quarantine location is their hotel room or vacation lodging, and they are not to go to any public spaces, including pools, fitness centers, and restaurants. Failure to comply is considered a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, or up to one year of jail time, or both. The new Kauai rule offers a bit more flexibility for those determined to vacation on the Hawaiian island, allowing them to move around in their “resort bubble” during the 14-day quarantine as long as guests and the resorts agree to certain stipulations and safeguards.

Hawaii’s quarantine requirement was initially supposed to end on August 1, but it was then pushed back one month to September 1, and most recently Hawaii Governor David Ige announced it would finally be lifted on October 15. When it is lifted, visitors to Hawaii will be able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to avoid the otherwise mandatory 14-day quarantine that has been in place since March 26. Strap on that security bracelet Courtesy of Ko‘a Kea Hotel and Resort Hotels will need to have proper security and enforcement plans in place to be approved to operate “resort bubbles.” One of the most notable caveats of the new Kauai rule is that guests must agree to wear an electronic monitoring device. The rule doesn’t specify exactly what kind of device it must be; it just says that it must be wearable and have the ability to detect removal of the device. Hotels and resorts will need to provide airport shuttle service for those taking advantage of the “enhanced movement quarantine,” as the new Kauai protocol is called, and will also need to have plans in place to reduce the contact of those in quarantine both with visitors outside of their travel party and with hotel staff. Guests will be responsible for all the related costs, including for the monitoring, lodging, potential isolation (if they test positive for COVID-19), and any associated care. Those who violate their enhanced movement quarantine are to be reported to Kauai’s police department and will face the same potential fines and penalties as those who violate the state order. To participate, hotels and resorts must submit their intent to do so to the Kauai Emergency Management Agency, which will review the property’s safety, security, and enforcement plans to ensure that they are compliant. Travelers should check with any property that they are interested in staying at in Kauai to find out whether it has been approved to participate. Other destinations using monitoring devices Photo by Shutterstock On the Cayman Islands, a BioButton allows travelers to shorten their quarantine to five days.

